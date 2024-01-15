Home

Lactose Intolerant? Switch to These 4 Nutritionist-Approved Non-Dairy Delights

A lactose-intolerance diet should include dairy-free foods. Here are few non-dairy alternatives that are rich in calcium and contribute to bone health.

Building strong bones is essential for our overall health. Bones are one of the vital parts that provide support and framework to our body. Maintaining bone health is essential for everyday activities. Dairy items like milk, cheese, etc are high in calcium, making them vital nutrients for our bone health. However, lactose intolerants can’t have these dairy preferences, as their body has trouble breaking down lactose, the natural sugar in milk. So, this lead them to seek non-dairy alternatives to ensure they still meet their calcium needs.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently highlighted that one doesn’t need to rely on dairy food options for stronger bones. In the latest Instagram post, she suggests alternative options, for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer non-dairy choices.

NON-DAIRY FOODS FOR STRONG AND HEALTHY BONES

Nutritionist shared, “Dairy products aren’t the only way to strengthen your bones. If you’re lactose intolerant or simply prefer non-dairy options, this one’s for you!.” Here are some great alternatives that will provide your body with the essential nutrients it needs for maintaining strong and healthy bones:

A glass of raw carrot (6 medium-sized) along with spinach (50 gms) juice. It contains approximately 300 mg of calcium in comparison to 240 mg of calcium in 200 ml of cow’s milk.

Most whole pulses like rajma, kabuli chana, black dal, kuleeth have about 200 mg of calcium per 100 gms of raw dal. These can be added to salads.

White and black sesame seeds are another great source of calcium. About 10 gms of sesame seeds contain 140 mg of calcium. You can consume about 2-3 tablespoons of white and black seasame seeds daily.

Other calcium rich foods are Tofu, Edamame (young soybeans) Leafy greens like Kale Vegetables like Broccoli and okra also known as bhindi.

Tu support bone health, it’s important to eat a rich and balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity. Also regular checkups with doctors may contribute to maintaining strong and healthy bones.

