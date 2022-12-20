Laryngitis: Causes, Signs, Symptoms, and Treatment of Infection Urfi Javed is Suffering From

Bigg Boss OTT fame actress, Urfi Javed is diagnosed with Laryngitis. Scroll down to know about this infection and whether is it too serious.

Popular internet sensation, Urfi Javed has been recently diagnosed with laryngitis on her vacation to Dubai and was hospitalized as her condition started to decline further. Urfi, who is quite famous for her daring fashion appearances and reels on social media, shared a video on Instagram, Informing fans about her health condition. ‘This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from Laryngitis and tonsillitis.’ After she informed her fans in the video, the doctor asked her not to speak. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress even posted a picture saying, ‘Half of my trip ended up recovering’.

What is Laryngitis?

Laryngitis is an inflammation of the vocal cords (larynx). This organ is located in the upper neck, just behind the back of your throat. The swelling of the vocal cords muffles sound and causes hoarseness. So, whenever, you try to talk all comes out is a whisper or sweak.

Causes of Laryngitis:

According to WebMD, The most common cause of laryngitis is a viral infection of the respiratory tract

Other causes of acute and chronic Laryngitis are:

Cold or flu

Bronchitis

Smoking

Allergies

Throat Irritation

Sinus Disease

Fungal Infection

Symptoms And Treatment of Laryngitis:

According to Mayo Clinic, Laryngitis may be short-lived (acute) or long-lasting (chronic). Although acute laryngitis usually is nothing more than an irritation, persistent hoarseness can signal a more serious problem.

Laryngitis often makes you feel the need to constantly clear your throat. Other signs and symptoms may include:

Hoarseness

Weak voice

Tickling sensation and rawness of your throat

Sore throat

Dry throat

Dry cough

Laryngitis is usually a temporary problem that either improves by itself or clears after treatment. You can manage most acute cases of laryngitis with self-care steps, such as resting your voice, drinking plenty of fluids and sucking on lozenges. If hoarseness lasts for more than two weeks, see your health care provider. If your child develops laryngitis and has a high-grade fever, won’t eat or drink, or has trouble breathing, see your health care provider right away.