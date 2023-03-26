Home

Health

What Is Latent Tuberculosis? Symptoms To Prevention, All You Need To Know

What Is Latent Tuberculosis? Symptoms To Prevention, All You Need To Know

There are three stages of tuberculosis and one of them is latent TB. Here is a medical guide to understanding the symptoms and prevention for it

Tuberculosis is a serious bacterial infection that affects the lungs majorly. It is a highly infectious disease that can further affect kidneys, bone joints, brain, spine, heart muscles, and voice box in case it reaches a severe stage. Various studies indicate that a higher prevalence of LTBI would contribute to higher incidence and mortality of TB. According to WHO, approximately one-fourth of the world’s population is estimated to be infected with Mycobacterium Tuberculosis, and on average, 5-10 per cent of those who are infected will develop active TB disease over their lifetime.

While there are antibiotics and a course of treatment for TB, 1.5 million people die from TB each year. There are also different stages of TB, that trigger different or determine the severity of the symptoms of this contagious disease. According to the Mayoclinic, there are primarily three stages of TB and every stage has different symptoms.

You may like to read

Latent Infection: Following the primary, comes the latent Tb stage. In his stage, the germs are already inside but our immune system creates a firewall. Therefore, these TB germs cannot really affect the body and can be detected with a skin test or X-ray. There are no true symptoms of it.

10 Important Things To Know About TB

Latent TB is a condition that occurs after an individual is infected by the TB bacteria, M. Tuberculosis but does not show symptoms of TB. TB bacteria is dormant in the body and this phase can last for a very long time – even decades. In the case of active TB cases, TB bacteria reproduces and spreads in the body, causing tissue damage. Persons with LTBI do not feel sick and do not spread the disease. Although most of the infected persons do not manifest the disease, they are at high risk of developing active infection and hence represent a reservoir of TB bacteria. Many individuals with high immunity affected by LTBI, can typically resist the bacteria and prevent them from multiplying. However, if latent TB bacteria become active in the body, the person will develop an active TB infection. Several factors can influence the progress from latent TB to active TB diseases, such as close contact with people who have active TB, HIV infection, malnutrition, drug use, cancer, diabetes, and a weakened immune system. Among people with latent TB infection, HIV infection is the strongest known risk factor for progressing to TB disease.

Tuberculosis Treatment And Prevention

The two most widely used tools for detecting latent TB cases are the tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon-gamma release assays (IGRA). However, TST has poor specificity and low sensitivity as it also shows positive for those who have received the BCG vaccine for TB, while IGRA is expensive, and needs specialised instruments, trained personnel, and labs. Aside from sensitivity issues, neither the IGRA nor the TST can reliably differentiate between active TB disease and LTBI, nor can they predict LTBI reactivation.

TB preventive treatment (TPT) is offered to individuals who are considered to be at risk of developing TB disease. It consists of a course of one or more anti-tuberculosis medicines. TPT is only given to people who are infected with TB bacteria or are at a higher risk of developing TB disease.

The management of LTBI should include tracking of LTBI cases, efficient diagnostic methods, effective and safe treatment, and monitoring.

(With IANS input)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.