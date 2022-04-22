Lauki Health Benefits: The bottle gourd commonly known as lauki is a typical summer vegetable, particularly in India. It is a wonderful thirst quencher because it contains roughly 96 percent water. During the summer, it also keeps the body cool and rejuvenated. Lauki is high in nutrients and other dietary fibres and makes a terrific dinner veggie. Lauki is also consumed for its stomach, heart, and other health advantages. Lauki can be included in your diet to aid weight loss and regulation of blood pressure. Let’s look at the health benefits of Lauki and why you should include it in your summer diet.Also Read - 3 Myths About 'Sugar Detox' That You Should Stop Believing in!

Here are 5 health benefits of summer vegetable Lauki:

1. Lauki helps with hydration

Summer has returned, bringing with it scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity. It is essential that you stay extremely hydrated throughout this period. Water, on the other hand, may not be enough to meet your body's needs in the heat. It's probable that you'll have to eat your water, which can come from a variety of places, including hydrating foods. Aside from fruits, veggies are a great way to obtain your water because they help you stay hydrated while also preventing other ailments.

2. Lauki helps to lose weight

Lauki is more than 90% water, with nearly minimal calories and no saturated fats. As a result, it's regarded as a lightweight food, and its high fibre content improves digestion while also assisting in the elimination of excess calories. Lauki is low in cholesterol and saturated fat. Vitamins B, C, A, K, E, iron, and magnesium are all found in this summer vegetable. Lauki juice can help you lose weight while also keeping you energetic throughout the day.

3. Lauki helps keep heart healthy

It also contains salt, potassium, important minerals, and trace elements, all of which help to reduce the risk of cardiac problems like hypertension. It aids in the reduction of cholesterol levels and the regulation of blood pressure, ensuring normal blood flow to the heart and from there to the rest of the body.

4. Lauki helps with constipation

Lauki, a summer-friendly vegetable, comes in a range of sizes, including large and round, small and bottle-shaped, and its high water content aids in constipation relief. Lauki is high in

dietary fibre, as well as water, which helps to improve digestion, alleviate constipation, and reduce acidity and gas.

5. Lauki relaxes mind and body

Bottle gourd, also known as dudhi or lauki, is one of the nicest things about summer, despite its appearance. This water-rich vegetable will provide you with numerous benefits whether you consume it as juice, as a sabzi, or in a soup. The vegetable aids digestion and acidity treatment thanks to its high fibre and alkaline contents. Lauki relaxes the mind and body, as well as has stress-relieving, and anti-sickening qualities.