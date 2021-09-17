Lean PCOS: PCOS is a metabolic disorder that affects about 4-8% of women in the reproductive age group. It is a common misconception that it commonly affects obese women; it is a surprise that this metabolic disorder affects a significant number of women who have a seemingly normal BMI, i.e., ≤25kg/m2. Such women are categorized as the Lean PCOS group.Also Read - Feelings Vs Emotions: What is The Difference Between Them? Watch Video To Find Out

Lean PCOS makes both diagnosis and treatment delayed since both women and the family assume that PCOS is a disease of overweight women. Changes related to hormonal, metabolic and haematological profiles are either comparable or less when compared to obese PCOS. But insulin resistance is very much a default and the core problem in both types of PCOS, independent of body weight.

It is a common thought that lean BMI girls are generally healthy, and minor menstrual irregularities are generally ignored in such a population, hence the diagnosis of diabetes and cardiovascular problems is usually a late event in Lean PCOS women.

Moreover, fertility issues become the prime event that clinches the diagnosis.

What’s the incidence?

5% of all lean women have PCOS.

20 to 30% of women with PCOS are of average weight

75% of Lean PCOS have insulin resistance

What predicts insulin resistance?

Generally, lean women look healthy. But it is the waist to height ratio which determines the tendency to develop PCOS and its effects on fertility, long-term risk of diabetes and cardiovascular derangements.

The commonly used measure of the waist to height ratio is as follows:

<42: Extremely Slim

42-46: Lean and healthy

46-49: Normal Weight.

Above 49: Increased risk for insulin resistance and diabetes.

Hence waist to height ratio predicts insulin resistance in 71% of PCOS women rather than BMI directly.

How to detect insulin resistance?

Routine tests of diabetes like fasting sugars and HbA1c are generally normal in Lean PCOS.

Hence special tests like fasting insulin is GTT or HOMA-IR is generally ordered by your doctor.

Metabolic problems in Lean PCOS

Lean women with PCOS may have poor circulation as a result of poor capillary function. Hence the risk of clots in blood vessels. High LH to FSH ratio. The more lean the woman, the higher her LH to FSH ratio will be. This reflects as subfertility. Higher pain threshold compared to women without PCOS- hence mood disorders. High levels of adrenal hormones reflecting as Acne and excessive hair growth in face and chest. A weakened antioxidant defence system.

How to deal with Lean PCOS?

Keep blood sugar stable. Exercises- which push sugar to tissues and circulating sugars come down. Protein-rich diet. low carbohydrates, medium fat and high fibres in the diet.

Medical interventions

Drugs like metformin and inositol might help in reducing insulin resistance giving long-term risk reduction for diabetes and cardiovascular health. Those women with fertility issues might need assistance in the form of ovulation induction and assisted reproduction.

For those women with excessive facial hairs and acne, hormonal support along with external therapies might help.

Conclusion

Though there is a diagnostic delay with women who have lean PCOS, management and therapeutic outcomes are pretty much successful.

A motivational attitude in maintaining good health, along with medical interventions, can go a long way in giving health benefits to such patients.

(Inputs by Dr M Subhasini, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals, Salem)