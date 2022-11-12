Is Lemongrass Good or Bad? Benefits, Side Effects You Must Know

Lemongrass is one such natural gift that has been used since ancient times. But are they beneficial for the health? Do they have any side effects? Read to know about the pros and cons.

Lemon Grass Plant is one such natural gift that has been used since ancient times. It contains substances to relieve pain and swelling, lower fever, improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels, stimulate the uterus and menstrual flow, and have antioxidant properties. It is a coarse and tufted plant that grows in thick bunches on a strong base and can reach a height of three metres with a stretch of one metre. Since its flavor is so strong, you are not likely to eat much at one time, but even a small amount provides many essential nutrients and lemongrass health benefits.

Benefits of Lemongrass

1. Eliminates toxins from body: Lemongrass has diuretic properties aids in flushing out harmful toxic waste from the body. Detoxification improves the regulation of various organs in the body, including the kidneys and liver, while also lowering uric acid levels.

2. Benefical For Immune System: Lemongrass aids in the restoration of vital functions such as digestion, excretion, and respiration. This improves nutrient absorption and strengthens the body’s immune system.

3. Beneficial for skin: Lemongrass has long been used as a skin tonic and cleanser for oily or acne-prone skin. It also helps in reducing pores and tones the skin well.

4. Healthy For stomach: lemongrass has long been used as a skin tonic and cleanser for oily or acne-prone skin that helps in reducing stomach problems.

5. Insomnia: Studies have shown that lemongrass tea has hypnotic and sedative properties, which can help improve the quality and duration of sleep.

Side Effects of Lemongrass

Lemongrass is generally considered safe for cooking, but excessive consumption can result in side effects such as

Mouth dryness Tiredness Dizziness Urine frequency Appetite stimulation Allergic reactions such as rash and itching are common.

Before using lemongrass or other herbs for their health benefits, consult with your doctor about any potential side effects. This will allow you to make more informed decisions.