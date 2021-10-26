Truthfully, a Cancer diagnosis is the last thing anyone would want. Known for its aggressive nature, Cancer still tends to instil immense fear in the hearts of people. However, when detected early, cancer can be treated and, in many cases, can be prevented. For instance, Breast Cancer can be stopped unless it has a family history factor involved.Also Read - IVF Treatment: Food And Diet Tips For Those Who Are Trying to Conceive Via IVF

Yes, with some lifestyle changes, women can lower their risk of Breast Cancer. Dr Sonal Kumta, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund shares tips to reduce the risk of breast cancer risk.

Limit alcohol: The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing Breast Cancer. It is recommended that no more than one drink a day can be taken, as even small amounts increase risk.

Maintain a healthy weight: If your weight is healthy, work to maintain that weight. If you need to lose weight, ask your doctor about healthy strategies to accomplish this. Reduce the number of calories you eat each day and slowly increase the amount of exercise

Be physically active: Having more fat tissue can increase your chance of getting Breast Cancer by rising Estrogen levels. Also, women who are overweight tend to have higher levels of insulin, another hormone. Higher Insulin levels have also been linked to some Cancers, including Breast Cancer. Physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight, in turn preventing Breast Cancer. Most healthy adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise weekly, plus strength training at least twice a week

Breast-feeding: Breast-feeding plays a significant role in Breast Cancer prevention. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the protective effect

Limit postmenopausal hormone therapy. Combination Hormone Therapy may increase the risk of Breast Cancer. Talk with your doctor about the risks and benefits of Hormone Therapy. You might be able to manage your symptoms with non-hormonal treatments and medications. If you decide that the benefits of short-term Hormone Therapy outweigh the risks, use the lowest dose that works for you and continue to have your doctor monitor the length of time you’re taking hormones

Eat a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet might decrease the risk of some types of Cancer, Diabetes, heart disease, and Stroke. Including plant-based foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, can also benefit

Above all, be vigilant about Breast Cancer detection. If you notice any changes in your breasts, such as a new lump or skin changes, consult your doctor. Also, ask your doctor when to begin mammograms and other screenings based on your personal history.

Here are some warning signs that you must be aware of:

An abnormal change in breast size, appearance, and shape

A lump/ swelling felt in the breast or under the arm

Peeling, scaling and crusting around the skin of the nipple/ breast skin

Nipple pulled inward into the breast instead of pointing outward

Uncommon discharge or bloody discharge from your nipples (other than breast milk)

Red, scarred skin (like the skin of an orange) over the skin of the breast

Thick or firm tissue felt near your breast or under your arm

Remember, early screening and intervention is critical in reducing the burden of breast cancer.