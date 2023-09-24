Home

10 Countries Where Indian Rupee Is Stronger

Visit one of these 10 nations if you're looking for a destination where your Indian rupee will be worth more.

Here are 10 Countries where Indian Rupee is stronger

One of the most well-liked and widely acknowledged currencies in the world is the Indian Rupee. The Indian rupee is stronger than other currencies in some nations, nonetheless. This implies that when Indians visit these nations, they might get more for their money.

Here is a list of 10 countries where the Indian rupee is stronger:

Indonesia Vietnam Sri Lanka Nepal Cambodia Japan Hungary Paraguay Costa Rica Mongolia

Here is a brief overview of each country:

Indonesia : Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia has a rich cultural heritage. It is renowned for its breathtaking volcanoes, beaches, and temples. In Indonesia 1 INR = 184.99 Indonesian Rupiah.

Vietnam : Another Southeast Asian nation with a lot to offer tourists is Vietnam. It is renowned for its delectable cuisine, breathtaking surroundings, and welcoming population. In Vietnam 1 INR = 290.76 Vietnamese Dong.

Sri Lanka : Off the coast of India is the island country of Sri Lanka. It is renowned for its verdant hills, spotless beaches, and historic temples. In Sri Lanka 1 INR = 3.88 Sri Lankan Rupee.

Nepal : South Asia's only landlocked nation is Nepal. It is renowned for its distinctive culture and huge mountains, notably Mount Everest. In Nepal 1 INR = 1.6 Nepalese Rupee.

Cambodia : The Southeast Asian nation of Cambodia is rich in history. It is renowned for its friendly people and historic buildings, like Angkor Wat. In Cambodia 1 INR = 50.29 Cambodian Riel.

Japan : East Asian Japan is an island country. It is renowned for its cutting-edge technology, vibrant culture, and mouthwatering cuisine. In Japan 1 INR = 1.76 Japanese Yen.

Hungary : Hungary is a nation in Central Europe with a lengthy and fascinating past. It is renowned for its exquisite architecture, thermal spas, and mouthwatering cuisine. In Hungary 1 INR = 4.26 Hungarian Forint.

Paraguay : South American nation Paraguay has a varied landscape. It is renowned for its strong rivers, waterfalls, and beautiful green forests. In Paraguay 1 INR = 88.26 Paraguayan Guarani.

Costa Rica : Costa Rica is a nation in Central America with a diverse population. It is renowned for having beaches, volcanoes, and rainforests. In Costa Rica 1 INR = 6.5 Costa Rican Colon.

: Costa Rica is a nation in Central America with a diverse population. It is renowned for having beaches, volcanoes, and rainforests. In Costa Rica 1 INR = 6.5 Costa Rican Colon. Mongolia: East Asian landlocked nation of Mongolia. Numerous Buddhist temples, wide steppes, and a nomadic lifestyle are its most notable features. In Mongolia 1 INR = 41.73 Mongolian Tugrik.

