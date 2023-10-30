Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Enhance Diwali Celebrations With String Lights Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing decorative lights at Amazon Great Indian Sale and get mind blowing offers. Don't miss the opportunity and add them to your cart.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival Sale Finale days have now started with blockbuster offers and deals on various products including string lights. String lights or fairy lights are a great addition to your Diwali decoration. Whether they are hung or draped, they always give a majestic look to your house. Buy them now on Amazon and get up to 80 per cent off, additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. These lights are very easy to install and remove, making them convenient to use. Shop now!

Buy the new fizzytech Snow Flake String Lights featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. These string lights come in very beautiful snow flake shaped bulbs.

It provides great coverage with a standard 3 meter length and contains 15 energy efficient LED bulbs.

They are very easy to install and use just plug 220v ac into the power source and light it up.

Get up to flat 53 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new fizzytech Snow Flake String Lights at a discounted price of Rs 284.

Buy the new The Purple Tree Decorative Diya Diwali Light Curtain, String Lights displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. This diwali light comes with 12 hanging diyas, making it more beautiful.

It has an amazing 8 flashing modes and standard 2.5 meter of length.

This decorative curtain diwali light has 138 LED lights.

Get up to flat 80 per cent off on this String light.

Buy the new The Purple Tree Decorative Diya Diwali Light Curtain, String Lights at a special price of Rs 399.

Buy the new One94Store Fairy Curtain String Lights featuring at Amazon Sale.

This string light comes in warm white colour and in a curtain form.

It has 8 different lighting modes that can be controlled with remote or the power button.

This fairy light has a special timer feature which turn off light automatically after 6 hours.

Get up to flat 75 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new One94Store Fairy Curtain String Lights at an exclusive price of Rs 499.

Buy the new PESCA 12 Stars Curtain String Lights featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This window curtain hanging lights has 12 stars, 6 small and 6 big.

It has 8 flashing modes in waves, sequential, slo glo and many more.

PESCA lights comes with a special feature they are waterproof and safe to use and also power saving and eco friendly.

Get up to 60 per cent off on this string lights.

Buy the new PESCA 12 Stars Curtain String Lights at a discounted price of Rs 399.

