Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get Premium Quality Door Locks Under Rs 2,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy top quality door locks for extra safety only on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Do not miss the chance and steal the deal!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days has started with amazing deals and discounts on various products including Door locks from premium brands like LAPO, Atom, Plantex. You can get up to flat 70 per cent off on this quality door locks and an additional banking discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers. These locks are the ultimate solution to enhance your home security, they are perfect blend of style and safety. Check out door locks with top notch security, buy now only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy the new LAPO Deluxe Door Locks

This door lock is crafted with Great care to Ensure the Best Quality and this door lock set is keyless.

It is comfortable to use and it looks spectacular as it is made up of best grade virgin grade zinc.

LAPO door lock is very durable for long term use and is perfectly suited for Doors with a thickness of 30mm to 55mm.

Get up to flat 69 per cent of on this product.

Buy the new LAPO Deluxe Door Locks at a discounted price of Rs 1,933.

Buy the new Atom Heavy Duty Mortise Door Lock

It fit to all types of door with 25 to 45 mm thickness and can be used in hotels, bathroom, bedroom and other places.

This door lock comes with 2 pieces door lock handles, 1 piece brass door lock body, 1 Spindle bar, 1 Covering.

The simple design of this door makes it comfortable to use and can be installed in back or front door.

Get up to flat 16 per cent off on this product.

Buy the Atom Heavy Duty Mortise Door Lock at a special price of Rs 919.

Buy the new LAPO Mortise Door Lock

This high level security lock provides top-notch security and is perfect for both your main door and bedroom doors.

The body of the lock is made up of strong brass, and the handle is made of zinc making it durable.

It has a matt finish an auxiliary auto latch knob for added security.

Get up to flat 73 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new LAPO Mortise Door Lock at an exclusive price of Rs 1,999.

Buy the new Plantex Heavy Duty Door Lock

It is suitable for any door of thickness ranging from 28 mm to 55 mm and has a bolt cylinder of 60 mm.

This handle is tested more than 300,000 cycles and is made up of Premium virgin zinc alloy and Brass.

Plntex door locks has smooth pull and push operation.

Get up to flat 75 per cent of on this product.

Buy the new Plantex Heavy Duty Door Lock at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

