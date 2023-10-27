Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top Deals On Irons And Garment Steamers, Get Up To 60% Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Effortless wrinkle removal is just a click away, find out the best irons and garment steamers and get up to 60 per cent off.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival is now live with blockbuster offers. Introducing the top iron and garment steamers, a game changer in the world of clothing care. Get amazing offers from premium brands including Philips, Bajaj and many more only on Amazon and get up to whooping 60 per cent off. The SBI credit and debit cardholders get an additional 10 per cent off. These iron and garment streamers are a perfect addition to your household. Upgrade your wardrobe and get wrinkle-free and perfectly pressed clothing, say hello to effortless elegance. Buy now on Amazon!

Buy the new HAVELLS Fabio 1250 W Steam Iron featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This iron has Non stick coated soleplate with 110 ml water tank capacity.

It has 1250 watts of power and is very lightweight to use.

Havells iron comes with Adjustable Thermostat Control and it includes a filing cup, instruction manual and warranty card.

Get up to 62 per cent off on this steam iron.

Buy the new HAVELLS Fabio 1250 W Steam Iron at an exclusive price of Rs 899.

Buy the new INALSA Garment Steamer for Clothes displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. This garment steamer gives you wrinkle free cloth with its 1200W of power and easily glides over any type of cloth.

It releases up to 22 g/min and heats up in just a few seconds providing fast ironing.

Insala steamer has detachable brushes and big nozzle with powerful wrinkle remover.

Get up to flat 62 per cent off on this garment steamer.

Buy the new INALSA Garment Steamer for Clothes at a discounted price of Rs 1,939.

Buy the new Bajaj ABS Mx-35N 2000W Steam Iron featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It comes with Anti drip and anti scale technology and non stick coated sole plate.

It has variable steam output to cater to a variety of clothes and also a thermal fuse.

This iron has a 210 ml water capacity and 360 degree swivel cord for easy working.

Get up to flat 48 per cent off on the iron.

Buy the new Bajaj ABS Mx-35N 2000W Steam Iron at a special price of Rs 1,599.

Buy the new PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. This steamer comes with OptimalTemp technology which guarantees no burns and is safe for all fabric.

It does not need any kind of ironing board and is ready to use in just 35 seconds.

Philips garment steamer comes with 900 watts of power and up to 18 g/min of continuous steam.

Get up to 26 per cent off on this steamer.

Buy the new PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer at a discounted price of Rs 2,799.

