Dog Attacks: Recently, the incidents of dog bites, stray dog attacks, and even pet dogs attacking, and injuring people have been reported and, in a few cases, videos of such attacks have also emerged and shared on social media. Sometimes, the pet dogs of the finest breeds get so much aggressive that they harm their owners/human parents.

In the last few days, there have been reports of pet/stray dog bites in different parts of the country, let’s look at them

One incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where a pet Pitbull attacked and killed the woman owner. In Panvel, Maharashtra, a German Shepherd dog bit off the private parts of a Zomato delivery boy in an elevator after which the young man was admitted to a hospital. In Sanjay Nagar, Sector-23 of Ghaziabad, a 10-year-old child was suddenly attacked by a pet Pitbull dog. After many attempts, the child was saved. The child was given 150 stitches on the ear and face by the doctors. A newborn baby girl was partially eaten by stray dogs on the hospital premises in a Karnataka hospital and later succumbed to the injuries.

These are just a few instances and now there are concerns and queries about what to do or not to do if you find yourself in such a situation as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. Here, we will try to understand how to avoid unpleasant encounters with the canines.

In the elevator, on the stairs, in the neighborhood aunt-uncle’s house or anywhere a pet dog tries to bite, how to avoid it?

Breeder and dog behavior expert Faiz Mohammad Khan says: Some people see a pet dog anywhere and try to pet it like saying "oh my god, the dog is so cute, and immediately walk up to it, caress its forehead, etc. Don't do this at all. First, ask the owner if their dog is friendly."

Do not panic or start jumping suddenly at the sight of the dog in the lift or anywhere.

When it’s time to take your dog out for a walk, make sure that it is always a physically strong person who undertakes the task of walking the dog. Under no circumstances, children or the elderly be given this responsibility.

Advice for the Pet Parent

According to Viresh Sharma, Dog Trainer, Behavior Specialist, Delhi, the owner of the dog will have to take care that their dog does not cause any harm to others.

Train your dog to be social

Move it around and get it familiar with human company so that when he comes across any unknown person, he does get fidgety or scared of human presence.

While taking the dog outdoors make sure that you keep it close to yourself and the leash should be connected firmly and the right way.

Do not keep the leash lengthy or loose.

If a stray dog runs or tries to bite you, do not make the mistake of running in panic. Keep calm and be watchful and if the dog tries to attack you, shout at them or scare them with stones. Most dogs retreat with this trick. Also, try to take an alternate route. You can also ask locals for help.

These are a few tips to help you in avoiding getting harmed by stray or pet dogs. It is highly recommended that you consult an animal trainer or behaviour specialist to get better insight for your and your loved one’s safety.