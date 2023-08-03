Home

Friendship Day 2023: Three Foods That Are Your Real Friends This Monsoon Season

With Friendship Day just around the corner, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar used social media to inform netizens of the three foods that are their friends this monsoon season.

As we get ready to celebrate another Friendship Day on August 6, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar used her official Instagram handle to share with everyone the foods that are their friends during this monsoon season. Posting a video on her official social media account, she urged netizens to focus on three types of food to achieve ‘Khushi, Tripti, and Shanti’ in their daily life. She went on to explain that to incorporate these three elements in their life one needs good food.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Three foods which are your friends this season. #friendshipday #rains#food #local.” She talked about three foods that one must not miss out on this monsoon season.

Maka

The first food on the list is maka, also called Makai or corn. According to the nutritionist, we can consume Maka either in the boiled or roasted form, along with some salt and spices. Additionally, we can also eat corn in the form of pattice or kadhi. She further advised all to enjoy it once or twice every week.

Uncultivated Vegetables

Next, she mentioned wild and uncultivated vegetables also named neglected and underutilised species. If Rujuta Diwekar is to be believed, it is a perfect pick for those who prefer to keep a low profile. A few of the vegetables that come under this group are kodu, patrode and lingdi. We can consume such vegetables available in our locality for breakfast, as dishes for lunch and dinner, or even as pickles. These uncultivated vegetables should be consumed as often as possible.

Pakode

Last but not least, she also advised us to relish our childhood guilty pleasure, Pakodes, Bhajis, or fritters. As per the nutritionist, we can have them once every month if not once every week. She also gave us a list of some mouth-watering types of fritters to try including ajwain, aloo, pyaz or paneer. According to her, we can consume 4 to 5 pieces of fritters while they are steaming hot, along with a hot cup of masala tea as we enjoy the rain. As we include these three foods in our life, we can achieve friendship with ourselves.

