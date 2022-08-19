Janamashtami 2022: Happy Krishna Janmashtami! On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janamashtami devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate his birth by indulging in colourful festivities. This festival in India is another colourful sight to behold as people are filled by vigour. One can hear the echoes of chanting of his name in various temples which are adorned magnificently. Multiple rituals dedicated to him are also performed. Like In Mumbai, the annual sport of Dahi Handi is energetically played.Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Streaming: Watch Online Celebrations From ISKCON, Dwarkadhish Temples

Believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna was born to Devika and Vasudeva in Mathura. According to the prophecy, he was born to kill his evil maternal uncle, Kansa.

The celebration of his birth has always revolved around the idea of merriment. If we look into the tales associated with him, one can find various learning from his ways with the world. Also known has makhan chor, it is believed that Krishna lived a life full of zest.

This Janamashtami let us look back to some simple life lessons from his life.

Changing with tides of time

World is a dynamic place that is changing constantly. There is nothing new to the fact that keeping up the tides of change is the way of the world. If we look into the teachings of Lord Krishna, we can decipher that he encouraged to keep changing with time long before the world became what it is today.

It is essential to be flexible enough to adjust to new things keeping a right balance between idealism and materialsm – to bring in to the advantage of larger welfare of the society.

Keep the inner child alive

The mischievous makhan chor is known for his little pranks, generally harmless, that often landed him in trouble but overall joyfully ending for the world around him. During his childhood he was usually upto some mischief but in limits. Even as he grew, Lord Krishna has been depicted to be witty, have a sense of humour and enjoy the little things in life.

In todays time when the world is riddled with problems at every step, it becomes more important than ever to find little joys in life. Keeping the inner child alive, indulging in healthy fun activities is pertinent.

Respecting all relationships

One of the cardinal take always from life of Lord Krishna is that no one is big or small. Everyone is equal. His friendship with Sudama is a paragon of how relationships must be valued. From a mischievous little boy Krishna became a King but he never left his friend when he needed him the most. Sudama came from a poor lower class family during that time and was welcomed with dignity in the royal chambers of King Krishna.

Let take a minute and ponder on these lesson and find ways to imbibe them in life.