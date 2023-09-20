Little Millet Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Thoda Bajra Deserve a Place in Your Mealplate

Home

Little millet or thoda bajra is a small-grained cereal descending from the millet family. Also known as Panicum sumatrense, it is mostly grown in southern parts of India. Millets are loaded with nutrients and are considered much better than rice, and wheat combined. They serve several health benefits that we probably might not be aware.

The United Nations also declared this year as the ‘Year of Millets.’ In the successful and magnificent G20 summit that was held in India, millets led the variety in Indian cuisine. Every course meal had a variation of different millets in different forms. While there are several varieties of millets, thoda bajra is relatively common in South and is considered more resistant to pests and insects.

5 BENEFITS OF LITTLE MILLETS

Lower Glycemic Index: Millet contain phenolics such as alpha glucosidase, pancreatic amylase by partly inhibiting the enzymatic hydrolysis of complicated carbohydrates that reduces postprandial hyperglycemia.Therefore, thoda bajra makes up for an ideal food to control blood sugar May Prevent Cancer: Millets are rich in phenolic acids, tannins and phytes that behave as “anti-nutrients.” These anti-nutrients, however, decrease risk of colon and breast cancer. Millet contains phenolics that have been shown to be efficient in preventing cancer initiation Good for Heart Health: Obesity, smoking, unhealthy nutrition, and physical inactivity boost the risk of heart attack and stroke. Most nations in the globe are facing elevated and rising cardiovascular disease rates. Millets have higher amount of free radical scavenging activity which decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases Good For Nervous System: Kodo millets contain a high amount of lecithin and are excellent for strengthening the nervous system. Antioxidant Rich: Kodo Millet is abundant in antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds and flavonoids. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage. Boost Digestion: Kodo Millet is naturally gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. It is also relatively easy to digest compared to some other grains, making it gentle on the digestive system.

