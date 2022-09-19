Liver Damage Signs: Your liver contributes significantly to your overall health. The liver is responsible for metabolic functions such as converting nutrients from your diet so your body can use them and ensuring toxic substances are flushed out before they cause harm. However, when your liver is in trouble and not functioning properly, it will try to alert you in a variety of ways.
Here, we tell you more about these red flags that indicates your live can be in danger. It is imperative to seek timely treatment without ignoring any symptoms. Not doing so can further worsen your health. So, if u have any of these do visit your doctor immediately. Dr Meghraj Ingle, Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur spoke to India.com and mentioned few warning signs and symptoms of dying liver. Read on!
7 WARNING SIGNS OF LIVER DAMAGE:
- Bleeding and bruising: In case you have liver damage then there will be easily bleeding or bruising after injuries. This is seen when the specific proteins required for clotting of blood are not present, thereby suggesting some issues with the liver. Thus, one’s blood pools under the skin, leading to bruises.
- Feet swelling: If one is having a chronic liver disease then there will be fluid accumulation in the legs. Hence, the feet will be swollen. Once you notice this symptom, visit the doctor on an immediate basis to know about the exact underlying cause of the swelling.
- Jaundice & Itchy skin: It is one of the prominent signs of liver disease. Jaundice means yellowing of eyes and urine and is a important sign that is usually recognized by the patient’s relatives first. It is due destruction of the liver cells leading to increased outpouring of bilirubin in the blood and its elevation as seen on specific blood tests. It may be accompanied by itching all over the body and fatigue. Increasing bilirubin is a concern cause levels may help doctors prognosticate patient with acute and chronic liver diseases and rising values may signify poor liver function.
- Abdominal swelling: Did you know, patients with chronic liver disease may notice fluid accumulation in the abdomen causing abdominal distension. Fluid leaks from the surface of the liver and intestine leading to ascites (that is a fluid buildup in the belly (abdominal) cavity). A swollen stomach is one of the signs of ascites that is seen due to liver cirrhosis or alcoholic hepatitis.
- Episodes of vomiting blood: If there is cirrhosis, one may vomit blood or see blood stools. So, do not take it lightly at all.
- Red, burning itching palms (palmar erythema): Will also indicate liver damage. This sign is seen due to abnormal hormone levels in the blood especially in alcoholic patients
- Insufficient sleep: Those with liver cirrhosis will often have sleepiness and insomnia. Are you aware? The toxins accumulated in the blood sleep cycle will be disturbed and some patients can also go into a coma.