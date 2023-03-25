Home

Liver Diseases: 7 Powerful Home Remedies to Detox Your Liver Naturally

Want to learn how to detox your body? A liver cleanse is a great way to get started.

Every person’s health and well-being depend on how well her body removes and purges toxins. With exposure to environmental toxins, toxic body care products and processed foods, most people are in desperate need of a serious detox! Want to learn how to detox your body, a liver cleanse is a great way to get started.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares on her Instagram post ”Our liver is a major organ of elimination and is constantly multi-tasking, its many functions include filtering toxins from our bloodstream, balancing macro- and micronutrients and regulating hormones. Knowing the importance of our liver, it is up to us to ensure it is performing to the best of its abilities by cleansing it regularly. Thus it shouldn’t come as a surprise that our diet plays a significant role in the overall health of your liver. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and a liver-friendly diet is the best strategy to keep your liver safe, functioning well and to prevent liver disease.”

7 Powerful Home Remedies to Detox Your Liver Naturally:

Drink a glass of lime juice in warm water first thing when you wake up. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of filtered water and 2-3 glasses of hot water (‘hot’ like tea’ daily, to help cleanse the liver and kidneys and for weight loss At least 40% of your diet should include raw fruits and vegetables as raw foods are rich in enzymes which aid digestion and enhance the liver’s capacity to remove toxins. Avoid refined sugar and maida as it causes liver to work much harder and results in an overgrowth of unfriendly bacteria. Eat sprouted pulses like mung, matki, black channa, green channa and sprouted wheat, as it

greatly increases the liver’s cleansing properties. Drink a glass of carrot + beetroot + spinach juice or a glass of wheatgrass juice daily. These are potent liver cleansers. Avoid saturated fats, existing in whole milk, mutton, pork, beef, the skin of chicken, processed and fried foods etc. as these will harm your liver if you eat them regularly.

