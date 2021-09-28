Long covid means the continuing symptoms and signs that continue to exist even after an acute coronavirus infection. According to studies, people who were earlier infected with covid-19 infection tend to still experience stuffy nose, dizziness, vertigo, hearing loss, constant ringing in the ear and more.Also Read - Explained: Why You Might Not Need 'Boosters' After COVID-19 Vaccination

University College London conducted a study that shows that a lot of people who are suffering from long covid-19 experienced nearly 200 symptoms which affected 10 organs. Along with this, a lot of people complain of experiencing ear, nose and throat (ENT) problems. Such cases are increasing.

ENT Issues Faced by Long Covid-19 Patients

Covid infection harbours on the nasal, nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal tissue. This has an impact on the upper respiratory tract that includes:

Sore throat

Smell dysfunctions

Nasal congestion

Not just upper respiratory system, long covid patients can often experience symptoms like

Breathing difficulties

Chest tightness

Cough

For people suffering from a mild covid-19 infection, the symptoms are

Loss of smell (anosmia)

Distorted smell perception (cacosmia)

Reduced sense of smell (hyposmia)

According to another study conducted by Italy, 10% of covid-19 patients will continue to have constant smell as well as taste symptoms after their initial infection. A significant number of patients still show and experience these symptoms. However, the majority of patients recover easily without any medical need.

A lot of people may experience facial pain and headaches. These often lead to critical issues like black fungus or mucormycotic. In India, a lot of black fungus cases were reported among covid recovering patients during the second wave.

If the symptoms persist even after four weeks, it is advised to consult a medical practitioner or a doctor.