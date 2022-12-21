Long COVID Can Effect Your Sex Life, Cause Parosmia | List Of Common Symptoms To Watch Out For

A new study has revealed that long COVID can effect your sex life and cause parosmia - where people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions.

Long COVID is a complex condition that develops during or after having COVID, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks.

New Delhi: A new study has revealed that long COVID can effect your sex life. As per the new study, the third of long COVID patients suffer “persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste”.

A team of researchers from University of East Anglia (UEA), UK investigated the prevalence of long COVID, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia – where people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions.

Lead researcher Prof Carl Philpott, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Long COVID is a complex condition that develops during or after having COVID, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks.”

“Symptoms include headache, myalgia, fatigue and loss of taste and smell. Parosmia can persist for months after initial infection, alongside brain fog and memory loss.”

“We wanted to find out more about the prevalence of long COVID, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia.”

Long COVID Common Symptoms

Headache

Myalgia

Fatigue

Loss of taste and smell

The team looked at results from the UK Coronavirus Infection Survey and analysed information from over 360,000 people in March 2022. A total of 10,431 participants identified as suffering from long Covid, and were asked about the presence of 23 individual symptoms and the impact of the condition on their day-to-day activities.

Self-reported long COVID was defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after the first suspected coronavirus infection but not explained by another condition.

Prof Philpott said: “We found that almost three percent of the participants self-identified as having long Covid, and if we scale this up to reflect the UK population, it would equate to around 1.8 million people.