Long COVID: Are you experiencing short-term memory loss? Do you feel confused, unable to concentrate? Do you feel agitated with the slightest provocation? Well, then these are very common neurological symptoms post the COVID19 infection. In the early months of the COVID19 pandemic, doctors struggled to keep patients breathing, and focused mainly on treating damage to the lungs and the circulatory system. But even then, evidence for neurological effects was accumulating. Some people hospitalized with COVID19 were experiencing delirium – they were confused, disorientated, anxious, depressed, experienced Insomnia and were agitated. Not only this, but some experienced these cognitive impairments months after they made full recovery from the infection. The rate of cognitive impairment was much higher than expected.

Dr Dhanashri Chonkar, Consultant Neurology, Fortis Hospital Mulund talks about how covid impacts the brain, how can you identify it and reduce its impact.

Short and Long-Term Impact of COVID on the Brain

COVID19 can damage the brain directly by causing Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) of any severity. This itself can have devastating effects on the patient. It can also cause a Stroke in any age group. Plus, it can cause systematic inflammation that can also lead to indirect neurological damage. Last year, we have found that several patients with COVID19 suffered strokes. Earlier people with co-morbidities and over the age of 65 were more at risk, but now we see evidence that even younger individuals are at seven times the risk of suffering from a stroke during or after COVID19.

Short Term Impact of COVID-19 on Brain:

Encephalitis of any severity – leaving temporary or permanent residual damage on the cognitive and other brain function

Acute Ischemic Brain Strokes – seen in all age groups of patients with or without co-morbidities

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) – COVID19 being a viral infection, GBS is known to occur after any viral infection

Long Term Impact of COVID-19 on Brain:

Cognitive impairment was noticed in patients with COVID19 infection, which was reversible or partially reversible, and lasted up to 4-7 months. A lot of research is needed to see the long-term effect on nervous tissues. A long-term Italian study reveals that COVID19 patients who had no symptoms of cognitive impairment during infection developed them after 6 months from recovery. Nearly 37.4 % of cases were having cognitive deficit and Hyposmia (decreased sense of smell).

Apart from this, people are reporting brain fog and some longer-term headaches they hadn’t experienced before. That seems to be a pretty core phenomenon in patients who have prolonged COVID19 symptomatology after recovering from the primary infection.

Now, there are hypotheses that say, the neurological symptoms might be a result of overstimulation of the immune system. So, these scenarios require entirely different treatments. A lot more studies need to be conducted to further establish the neurological impact of COVID19. Having said that people wonder how to identify the neurological impact of COVID19, or rather differentiate it from other brain-related issues.

Identifying Neurological Symptoms of COVID-19:

Some of the symptoms are:

Fatigue

Memory, lack of concentration or sleep problems

Muscle pain or headache

Loss of smell or taste

Depression or Anxiety

Persistent postural dizziness

Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities

Reducing the Impact:

A one-size-fits-all approach to treat long-COVID will not work. Therefore, a holistic approach is a must. One should refrain from following trending solutions claiming to fix all your long-COVID symptoms. A personalized assessment and tailored nutritional management along with physical and psychological coaching are needed to help faster recovery. To lessen its impact, people need to do all things that will help in improving brain health.

Try yoga and meditation to improve focus & attention after consulting your doctor

Focus your mind by dealing with the things that are distracting you

Eat well and stay active

Speak to your doctor and learn effective brain exercises

Avoid alcohol and refrain from self-medication

Avoid any medications that might cloud the way your brain works

Moreover, it is also important that we create and encourage a conducive work environment for everyone recovering from post-COVID symptoms. Employers must encourage programs to build individuals’ knowledge and confidence to manage their symptoms. The bottom line is that early assessment along with personalized monitoring and management is essential for all people with long-COVID symptoms.