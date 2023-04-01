Home

Health

Lose Weight on Mediterranean Diet: 5 Reasons Why This Diet Should Be in Your Meal Plan

Why go the Mediterranean way? Because it has several health benefits that is probably not common knowledge. From heart health to weight loss, this could be just the new twist to your mundane

Mediterranean Diet: Fruits to veggies, going the Mediterranean way is a healthy diet option

There are several kinds of cuisines and diets in the world and some of them are actually pretty beneficial for health. One such name is the Mediterranean diet. This diet has been backed by science and research and is said to have several health benefits too. It is most popular in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea like Greece, Italy, France or Spain. What comes to mind when we say Mediterranea? Salad, leafs, fruits? Well, if that is what popped in your head too then it is not very far from reality. There is no set rule of dishes in the diet but it is largely based on fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, vegetables, and heart-healthy fats. This diet is often recommended for lowering the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease etc.

The Mediterranean diet which is rich in olive oil, nuts, seafood, whole grains and vegetables has previously been linked to a number of benefits. It has been known to reduce major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks (myocardial infarction) and strokes, as well as help healthy people to live longer. But any beneficial impact on death has still remained uncertain.

Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet:

Good for the Heart

Due to low-fat content in the diet and other nutrients, according to several research, it might help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular illness. Mediterranean and low-fat dietary programs reduce the likelihood of death and heart attack in patients at heightened risk of cardiovascular disease.

Good ForWeight Loss

This diet has vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and lowers consumption of sugar. It also has proteins and fiber that help you keep full longer and supply nutritious value. Therefore, it is good for weight loss too.

Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Fruits, nuts, and seeds, are mostly nutrient dense and following a proper Mediterranean diet could help manage blood sugar levels.

Brain Function:

According to Healthline, there are several studies that suggests consuming Mediterranean diet could help protect the brain and cognitive functions. It might as well aid in enhancing memory power, and attention span as we age.

How To Go the Mediterranean way?

Like mentioned earlier, there is no set or regimented idea about the food list. However, the following are usually incorporated into a Mediterranean diet.

Veggies: Spinach, brocolli, kale, carrots, brussel sprots, cucumbers, turnips, tomatoes.

Fruits: Berries, apples, bananas, oranges, melons, grapes, dates peaches.

Nut and seeds: almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, peanut, and almond butter

Legumes: lentils, pulses, peanut, chickpeas, beans

Olive oil, poultry products, dairy products are also a part of the diet.

So, why not try this healthy alternative and enjoy new tastes and benefits the Meditteranean way!

