Loss Of Appetite: 5 Reasons That Cause You Not to Feel Hungry And Ways to Treat it

There are many reasons why you might not feel very hungry, even when your body needs to eat. Today, we will tell you about those possible causes behind your loss of appetite and ways to treat it.

Food provides energy, which we need to stay healthy and perform day-to-day activities. Temporary loss of appetite can be due to multiple reasons. However, persistently low appetite can be because of an underlying health issue. There are many reasons why you might not feel very hungry, even when your body needs to eat. Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition reveals those 5 possible reasons that might cause you loss of appetite.

Reasons for Low Appetite:

Stress: During stressful events, the central nervous system releases hormones that can slow digestion, affecting appetite. People with chronic anxiety and depression can experience long-term nausea, suppressing their desire to eat. Infections and chronic conditions: Ailments that can also impact hunger include cold, flu, cough, or a viral infection. Respiratory problems, sinus, and nasal congestion can interfere with the smell and taste, reducing appetite. A long history of joint or muscle pain due to arthritis or fibromyalgia can impact physical and mental health, leading to poor appetite. Chronic medical conditions that can lead to appetite loss include irritable bowel syndrome, hypothyroidism, nutritional deficiencies (zinc deficiency), hepatitis, HIV, kidney and liver disease, and certain cancers. Medications: Medications such as antibiotics, antihypertensives, diuretics, and sedatives can also lower appetite as can treatments like radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and peritoneal dialysis. Age: Age is a factor for age-related appetite loss as it slows metabolism, reduces hormone function, decreases the ability to chew food, and can cause acute and chronic illnesses. Pregnancy: Women undergo many hormonal changes during pregnancy, leading to low appetite. Morning sickness, nausea, and heartburn during pregnancy make it difficult to maintain a healthy appetite.

Ways to Increase Appetite:

Avoid eating alone: Instead of eating alone, have meals with family and friends to stimulate appetite. Varied and tasty meals can increase the urge to eat.

People who struggle to eat often or too much must focus on having calorie-dense and nutrient-dense foods such as avocado salad or smoothie, sweet potato chaat, nuts and seeds mixture, and nut butter, among others. Include foods rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals to meet your daily nutrient requirements. A high-fibre diet can also reduce hunger as fibre makes a person feel full for longer.

People who struggle to eat often or too much must focus on having calorie-dense and nutrient-dense foods such as avocado salad or smoothie, sweet potato chaat, nuts and seeds mixture, and nut butter, among others. Include foods rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals to meet your daily nutrient requirements. A high-fibre diet can also reduce hunger as fibre makes a person feel full for longer. Take small meals: Have small, healthy meals frequently rather than forcing yourself to have big ones

Set reminders: People with stress, depression, or anxiety can set reminders to eat as they may lose track of their basic health needs.

People with stress, depression, or anxiety can set reminders to eat as they may lose track of their basic health needs. Sleep well: Fix a healthy sleep pattern since the body’s circadian rhythm can regulate hunger. Studies have shown that people with poor sleep routine experience irregular and unusual hunger pangs.