Home

Health

Love Curd Rice? 5 Benefits of Having This South-Indian Delicacy in Winter

Love Curd Rice? 5 Benefits of Having This South-Indian Delicacy in Winter

Curd rice isn't just delicious but also comes with several health benefits, making it an ideal choice during winter. Here are 5 reasons to indulge in this comforting dish.

Love Curd Rice? 5 Benefits of Having This South-Indian Delicacy in Winter

The South Indian delicacy not only stands out for its light comforting bowl of meal but also for its delightful array of flavours. Among several mouthwatering dishes that represent South Indian taste, curd rice emerges as a soothing and nourishing food that makes it popular especially in hot weather. And in winter, it is undeniably good for digestion and immunity. Well, the dish is cherished throughout the year, and its consumption during colder months becomes a health-conscious choice. How? In this article, we have stated several benefits of curd rice that go beyond its delectable taste.

Trending Now

BENEFITS OF CURD RICE IN WINTER

Probiotics For Gut Health: Curd rice is a probiotic-rich dish. The ingredients in yoghurt help in maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria. This is particularly important during winter when the digestive system may need extra support. Nutrition Rich: Rice and the deliciousness of the curd combine to create a dish that is high in nutrients. This delicacy from South India is full of vital elements, such as calcium, essential to keep strong bones and teeth. The meal is also appropriate for people with sensitive stomachs because of its easy digestion and simplicity. Cooling Effect: Despite being a winter dish, curd rice has a cooling effect on the body. It helps regulate the body temperature and can be soothing, especially for those who may experience internal heat or indigestion during winter. Weight Management: If you are losing weight, then curd rice is a useful supplement to a diet. It helps boost metabolism and is rich in protein which reduces cravings and lowers total calorie consumption. Curd rice is a simple and light food, which is useful for anyone trying to maintain or reduce weight. Boosts Immunity: Yoghurt, a key ingredient in curd rice, is rich in Vitamin D and probiotics which help boost the immune system. Strengthening your immunity becomes essential in winter to ward off seasonal illnesses.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.