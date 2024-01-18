Home

Health

Love Playing Video Games? You May Be at Risk of Hearing Loss, 5 Ways to Prevent it

Love Playing Video Games? You May Be at Risk of Hearing Loss, 5 Ways to Prevent it

Video gaming is not just increase in screen time, but it may also hamper one's ears. According to a recent study, videogamers may be at risk of developing hearing loss. Here is how one may be able to keep a check.

Are you a videogamer? Then increased screentime is not the only concern for you. If you are someone who plugs in headphones while gaming, then your hearing ability maybe at risk as well. According to a study published in BMJ Public Health, all video gamers around the globe could be potentially at risk of developing irreversible hearing loss or tinnitus – persistent ringing, buzzing in the ears.

Trending Now

What The Studies Found

According to IANS, While headphones, earbuds, and music venues have been recognised as sources of potentially unsafe sound levels, relatively little attention has been paid to the effects of video games, including e-sports, on hearing loss, said the researchers, which include experts from the World Health Organisation and the University of South Carolina. “The daily level of sound exposure from the video games is close to maximum permissible levels of sound exposure,” they found.

You may like to read

Six studies reported on video gaming prevalence among young people, which ranged from 20 per cent to 68 per cent. Two South Korean studies reported a prevalence of gaming centre use at around 60 per cent.

Five studies evaluated associations between gaming and self-reported hearing loss, hearing thresholds, or tinnitus.

Of these, two found that school pupils’ gaming centre use was linked to increased odds of severe tinnitus and high-frequency sound hearing loss in both ears.

Another large observational study reported that video gaming was associated with increased odds of self-reported hearing loss severity. One study reported that over 10 million people in the US may be exposed to ‘loud’ or ‘very loud’ sound levels from video or computer games.

“Although the data provided in this review are limited, some gamers, particularly those who play frequently, and at or above the average sound levels, probably exceed permissible sound exposure limits, and are thus engaging in unsafe listening practices, which could put them at risk for developing permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus,” the researchers said.

WHO Guidelines on Safe Listening

According toWHO the duration of safe listening time decreases rapidly as the sound intensity increases. For example, if one listens at an average volume of 80dB (decibels), one can keep listening safely for up to 40 hours a week. However, if you choose to listen at a volume of 90dB, four hours per week is all you have for listening safely. The safe listening time per one week for different sound intensities are indicated below, along with examples of what sort of sound the decibel level refers to.

To protect your hearing when playing video games:

Keep the volume below 60% of maximum on your devices. Prefer built-in or external speakers to ear/headphones, where possible. If using ear/headphones, choose well-fitted and noise-cancelling ones. Download and use apps that can limit volume and monitor your risk. Find such apps on the App store and Google Play store. Prefer devices (such as smartphones and headphones) that come with pre-fitted safe listening apps. Avoid playing loud games continuously for long periods. Take a break for ten minutes every hour or play a silent game briefly.

You should also check your hearing every year to self-monitor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.