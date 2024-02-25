Home

Love Snacking? How to Include Snacks in Your Busy Time Schedule -Expert Speaks

Snacking is a healthy option to keep the stomach satiated and avoid digestive woes. However, it might become a challenge to incorporate healthy to do so in our busy schedules.

Love Snacking? How to Include Snacks in Your Busy Time Schedule (Freepik)

In a world where the dynamics of the workplace are constantly evolving, Generation Z emerges as a force challenging stereotypes and redefining the traditional concept of work-life balance. In today’s fast-paced landscape, striking a harmonious work-life balance has become a priority for the younger generation, especially with Gen Z. Usual eating occasions include 3 large meals with 2-3 snacking windows.

Many a times due to busy schedules major meals are missed, that’s when snacks come as a handy rescue. These quick bites serve as more than mere culinary indulgences; they act as vital fuel for a generation constantly on the move. Whether it’s a nutty break during a brainstorming session or a piece of fruit between meetings, snacks play a pivotal role in replenishing energy levels, enhancing concentration, and bridging the nutritional gaps that may arise when larger meals are skipped.

According to, Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico Ltd., acknowledging the importance of snacking in the routine of Generation Z unveils not only their adaptive approach to nourishment but also underscores the role of convenience and efficiency in shaping their dietary choices.

One crucial aspect of their lifestyle that often goes unnoticed is the role of snacking. However, a paradigm shift is underway as Gen Z embraces healthier alternatives, with a particular focus on snacks made from nutrient-rich ingredients like Millets, Oats, and foxnuts (Makhana).

Why is Healthy Snacking Important For GenZ?

Gen Z is leading a health-conscious revolution and their approach to snacking is no exception. They’re opting for snacks that not only satisfy their taste buds but also contribute to their overall well-being by embracing nutrient dense ingredients like Ragi and Makhana. The benefits of these healthier alternatives extend beyond personal nutrition to impact their productivity and mental resilience.

Benefits of Healthy Snacking Solutions:

Nutrient-Rich Goodness: Millets are nutritional powerhouses, packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals, which are sustainable food choices excellent to improve overall nutrition. Ragi, a type of millet, is rich in fiber and essential nutrients such as Calcium along with Makhana (fox nuts) packed with protein, make for ideal snack choices. These snacks provide sustained energy, along with essential micronutrients which bridge the nutrition gap in case of missed meals.

Millets are nutritional powerhouses, packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals, which are sustainable food choices excellent to improve overall nutrition. Ragi, a type of millet, is rich in fiber and essential nutrients such as Calcium along with Makhana (fox nuts) packed with protein, make for ideal snack choices. These snacks provide sustained energy, along with essential micronutrients which bridge the nutrition gap in case of missed meals. Weight Management: Compared to many snacks with negligible nutritional value, Ragi and Makhana snacks offer a delightful crunch while being high in health quotient, especially when consumed in appropriate portion sizes. The protein and fiber content in these snacks promotes a prolonged feeling of fullness, supporting weight management—an important consideration in today’s health-conscious society. Incorporating these snacks into a well-balanced diet, coupled with regular physical activity, can contribute to enhancing the overall nutritional well-being of the GenZ compared to alternatives like deep-fried or sugary snacks.

Compared to many snacks with negligible nutritional value, Ragi and Makhana snacks offer a delightful crunch while being high in health quotient, especially when consumed in appropriate portion sizes. The protein and fiber content in these snacks promotes a prolonged feeling of fullness, supporting weight management—an important consideration in today’s health-conscious society. Incorporating these snacks into a well-balanced diet, coupled with regular physical activity, can contribute to enhancing the overall nutritional well-being of the GenZ compared to alternatives like deep-fried or sugary snacks. Digestive Health: The fiber content in these ingredients supports digestive health, a factor often overlooked while selecting snacks and perhaps main meals as well. Gen Z’s inclination towards snacks that promote overall well-being reflects a shift towards a holistic approach to health.

The “better for you” snacking trend is not confined to individual choices but is gaining traction across diverse settings. Organizations recognizing the importance of employee well-being are incorporating healthier snack options in office spaces.

This trend is not just a personal choice but a broader movement, influencing organizations and entertainment venues to align with Gen Z’s values. In the quest for a more balanced and health-focused lifestyle, “better for you” snacks are proving to be an essential ingredient for Gen Z’s recipe for success in work and life.

