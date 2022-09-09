Blood pressure below 90/60 mmHg is referred to as hypertension or low blood pressure. It is a disorder that can develop on its own or as a symptom of a variety of illnesses. Depending on the cause, hypotension can affect people of any background and age. Sometimes victims may witness symptoms such as fainting, light-headedness or dizziness, fading vision, fatigue, etc., which are very disruptive or unpleasant. Symptoms are more likely to be visible in elderly individuals. Though people who are very physically active may also experience it without displaying any symptoms, young menstruating women are more susceptible. Dr. Pramod V Satya, Consultant-Internal medicine plus Diabetologist, Millers Road explained few serious causes of low blood pressure.Also Read - How Gut Bacteria is Linked to High Blood Pressure And Hypertension
CAUSES OF HYPERTENSION
There is no clear reason behind an individual getting low blood pressure, hence it is difficult to address any significant cause for the same. Low blood pressure is usually associated with other illnesses or situations, and those are as follows:
- Dilation and vasodilation (widening of the blood vessels)
- Intake of significant over-the-counter drugs
- Heart failure, heart attack, and stroke
- Pregnancy
- Abnormal heart rhythms or heart arrhythmias
- Liver diseases
- Hormonal issues such as low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) or diabetes, hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid)
HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT HYPERTENSION
Treatment is rarely necessary for low blood pressure (hypotension) that has no symptoms or just minor symptoms. If a person experiences any side effects from a medication, the dosage can be reduced, or the medication can be stopped with a consultation. Along with that, some other home remedies that one should follow
- Drink Plenty of Water: Getting enough fluids will increase the volume of your blood, causing your blood pressure to rise. Drinking 12 to 18 ounces of water about 15 minutes before a meal can also help to reduce the drop in blood pressure that occurs after eating.
- Consume Smaller Meals: Larger meals are more likely to result in postprandial hypotension. Eating smaller portions helps in preventing sudden drops in blood pressure. This method is also very effective for people who have diabetes.
- Get Some Sleep: Blood pressure usually drops the most about half an hour to an hour after eating. Postprandial hypotension can be treated by lying down or sitting for 60 minutes after eating.
- Reduce Crabs Intake: Bread, rice, sugary drinks and potatoes are rich in carbs that can lead to lower blood pressure. So limiting these foods and increasing slow-digesting foods like protein, beans, and whole grains can help keep your blood pressure from dropping too low after a meal.
- Caffeine Helps: One study discovered that having caffeine after a meal prevents the drop in blood pressure in elderly. So, finishing your meal with a cup of coffee may help you combat low blood pressure.