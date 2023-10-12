Home

Health

Low Blood Pressure Diet: 7 Effective Drinks to Manage Hypotension Naturally

Low Blood Pressure Diet: 7 Effective Drinks to Manage Hypotension Naturally

If you’re dealing with hypotension, here are 7 drinks that can work to raise your blood pressure. Read on!

Hypotension is a medical term for abnormally low blood pressure. Blood pressure is the force of blood against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps it throughout the body. When there is some variability in what is considered normal blood pressure, hypotension is generally defined as having a blood pressure reading that is consistently below 90/60 mm Hg.

Trending Now

The symptoms of hypotension may include dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, blurred vision, fatigue and confusion. However, some individuals may have naturally low BP without experiencing any symptoms. Treatment is necessary for people with hypotension that has no symptoms or just minor symptoms. Along with healthy food, here are few drinks that one can add to the diet.

You may like to read

7 Drinks to Manage Low Blood Pressure Naturally

Water: Dehydration can contribute to low blood pressure. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is essential to maintain proper hydration, which can stabilise blood pressure Herbal Teas: Some herbal teas may help promote circulation and raise blood pressure. Consider trying ginger tea or rosemary tea which are known for their potential blood pressure-raising effects. Saltwater: In some cases, a small amount of saltwater (a pinch of salt in a glass of water) may provide a temporary increase in blood pressure. However, this should be done under the guidance of your doctor or in moderation. Beet Juice: Beetroot juice is rich in nitrates, which help dilate blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. Licorice Tea: Licorice root tea contains glycyrrhizin, which may raise blood pressure slightly. However medical supervision, as excessive intake can have adverse effects. Coffee and Tea: Caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea can temporarily raise blood pressure due to their caffeine content. However, the effect is usually short-lived, and excessive caffeine consumption can have negative side effects, so moderation is important. Coconut Water: Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes which can help with hydration. Proper hydration is essential in maintaining healthy blood pressure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES