As per the latest research, men with low sperm counts have multiple health issues which put them at increased risk of illness. In a recent study of more than 5,000 men with low sperm counts, 20% of the patients were more likely to have body fat, higher blood pressure, and bad cholesterol. Most of them were having low testosterone levels. As per guidelines, men with low sperm counts should be tested for other health issues as well. Couples who are facing challenges to get pregnant have low sperm counts and poor sperm quality.

Men with low sperm counts had metabolic syndromes and risk factors including a higher body mass index (BMI) and raised blood pressure. These factors increase the risk of developing stroke, cardiac or heart diseases, and diabetes.

Dr Vineet Malhotra, Clinical Director, Diyos Hospital talks about that sperm count is not just an indicator of sexual or reproductive health, but a low sperm count indicates the presence of several diseases viz, heart, diabetes, and reproductive cancers. Such people may die younger. It is advisable for men that they should get their sperm counts checked as a routine as they do for Blood pressure, diabetes, or cholesterol.

Men with low testosterone levels have reduced muscle mass and bone density, resulting in osteoporosis, a disease wherein the bones and joints are more likely to weaken and break easily. Infertile men are at more risk with co-existing health problems which at last impair quality of life.

Evaluation of fertility and sperm counts, and quality gives men an opportunity for health assessment and prevents them from several diseases.

A normal sperm count is around 20 million per milliliter of semen. Low sperm count, also known as oligospermia, is a common cause of infertility in men. Sperm counts less than mentioned above are considered low. Male infertility can be caused by various factors: Stress, alcohol and drug use, previous surgeries of testicles and varicocele, obesity, diabetes, etc. When compared with a normal sperm count, men with low sperm counts had higher BMI, waist circumference, BP, cholesterol, triglycerides, and increased prevalence of metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis, and osteopenia.