Lower back discomfort has turned into a chronic illness in India nowadays. The disorder is now spreading among young people as well as the elderly. Our spinal discs and back muscles are under too much stress from extended work hours and a sedentary lifestyle, which has underlined the need for us to take action and avoid any long-term issues. Children and teenagers who have persistent back pain may do so for a variety of causes, including sports-related accidents, overuse injuries to flexible joints, and congenital spinal issues.

Back pain may also be a sign of other, unrelated health issues, such as kidney issues, which can result in lower back pain issues on either side of the spine. Back pain can occasionally also be brought on by tumours.

4 TIPS TO HELP MAINTAIN SPINAL HEALTH AND PREVENT BACK PAIN

1. Maintain a Good Posture

People who work long hours on their computers usually slouch a lot which puts pressure on their back muscles, spine and neck and causes pain. Similarly, the ones who are on their mobile phones, often lie on their stomachs with their necks arched upwards which can lead to spine damage. Hence, maintaining an upright posture in alignment with the neck and the lower back and following the correct desktop monitor or laptop level can prevent damage to their spines.

2. Taking Short Breaks

Taking short and frequent breaks can help in reducing both work-related mental stress, as well as the physical stress on our spines. Sitting in one position for extended hours is unhealthy and can worsen back pain. Thus, movement while working for longer periods is recommended as it can strengthen the muscles and nerves.

3. Exercise

Our sedentary jobs weaken our trunk, core and lumbar muscles, and spine and cause back pain. Exercises like partial crunches, bridge, hamstring stretches, knee-to-chest, cat stretch, and shoulder and neck rolls can help restore the fluidity of our muscles, joints, and spinal discs and can alleviate the pain.

Regular brisk walking is an easy-to-do and effective way to relieve back and spine pain. Walking and exercising can also help in reducing weight, increasing blood flow to the muscles of the spine and raising the oxygen and nutrient levels in the blood which rejuvenates the muscles and relieves pain.

4. Adopting a Balanced Diet

Avoid fatty foods and consuming plenty of water can also help you avoid back and spine problems. Consuming low-fat, calcium and protein-rich diets that are filled with essential minerals can help you in keeping your weight in check and can reduce the overall pressure on your spine.

Living in constant pain for a longer period can have a debilitating impact on the quality of life for many patients. Even the simple daily chores will seem like a huge task when the pain becomes persistent even after months of conventional treatments.

(With IANS inputs)