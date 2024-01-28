Lowers Cholesterol to Aids Digestion, 5 Reasons Pickles Make The Perfect Winter Companion

Home

Beyond their tangy and crunchy taste, pickles also known as Achar in Hindi, offer multiple benefits that contribute to keeping you warm and healthy throughout the colder months.

As the winter season sets in, our body craves for something comforting and warm. While cosy blankets and hot beverages play their part, have you considered adding pickles to your winter diet? Beyond their tangy and crunchy taste, pickles commonly known as achar in Hindi, offer multiple benefits that contribute to keeping you warm and healthy throughout the colder months. Besides enhancing the flavour of your dishes, pickles also offer a wide range of health benefits, making them the perfect companion for the winter season. So, in this article, we will share with you a few reasons that make pickles a delightful winter treat.

HERE’S WHY YOU MUST ADD PICKLES IN YOUR WINTER MEALS

Cholesterol Control: Pickles, especially those made with heart-healthy ingredients like garlic and fenugreek, have been linked to cholesterol-lowering effects. The spices and herbs used in achar lead to improved cardiovascular health, making them a smart choice during colder months. Rich in Probiotics: Fermented pickles are a fantastic source of probiotics which are known for leading to a healthy gut microbiome. A balanced gut contributes to better digestion and helps you stay nourished and healthy during the chilly months. Immunity Boost: Many Indian pickle recipes are made of immunity-boosting ingredients such as ginger, turmeric and various spices. These elements not only add a delightful kick to your plate but also lead to healthy immune system. Keeps You Hydrated: Staying hydrated can be challenging in winter. Pickles contain salt brine, which can provide a flavourful way to stay hydrated. Low-Calorie Crunch: When winter cravings set in, it’s quite comforting to reach calorie-dense foods. Pickles offer a low-calorie, guilt-free crunch that can satisfy your cravings without hindering your winter wellness goals.

