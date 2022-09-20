Lumpy Skin Disease: Another viral infection is causing a lot of stir in India in past few weeks but this time it is affecting cattles. Lumpy skin disease is an infectious viral disease that commonly demonstrates as an epizootic outbreak in cattle. The disease is distinguished by the formation of nodules in the skin, which can spread to the whole body of the animal. Thousands of cattle died due to this disease in more than eight states of India- Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. Apart from the loss of cattle’s, this disease also contributes to reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility and abortion.Also Read - BJP Holds Massive Protest In Jaipur Over Death Of Cattles Due To Lumpy Skin Disease | VIDEO

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF LUMPY SKIN DISEASE

Animals who are infected by this disease may see signs and symptoms such as :

Blisters on the body Loss of Weight Excess Salivation Discharge from some body parts that is eyes and nose Fever Trouble eating

And, In some cases animals can also die because of Lumpy Skin Disease

PREVENTION OF LUMPY SKIN DISEASE

The government of India is taking concrete measures to save the cattle and also forbade the disease from spreading. The Chief Minister Offical (CMO) has said in formal statement that the CM has ordered to start a disease awareness campaign and also to stay on-site to offer help to citizens in their allocated areas. To prevent this disease, strict actions are being implemented and security measures are being taken so that the disease does not spread to the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, stated that states are currently using the ‘goat pox’ vaccine to control lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle. As per reports, the goat pox vaccine is 100 percent effective, and 1.5 crore doses have already been administered in the affected states.

CAN LUMPY SKIN DISEASE AFFECT HUMANS?

The answer is No. The disease cannot spread to humans nor it can be transmitted from infected animals to humans. The disease is not zoonotic which implies that it cannot be affected to humans. The doctors have also mentioned that there is no danger in consuming beef and other dairy products.