Home

Health

Lung Cancer Pill Explained: How This Breakthrough Development May Lower Risk of Fatality? Experts Speak

Lung Cancer Pill Explained: How This Breakthrough Development May Lower Risk of Fatality? Experts Speak

Lung Cancer Pill: Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death caused by cancer around the world. People who smoke are at the most risk of developing lung cancer. We recently came across a fascin

Lung Cancer Pill: Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death caused by cancer around the world. People who smoke are at the most risk of developing lung cancer. We recently came across a fascinating study that could potentially revolutionize the treatment of lung cancer. According to this groundbreaking research, a pill has been developed that has shown remarkable results in reducing the risk of death from lung cancer by an astounding 50 per cent. The drug Tagrisso, also known as osimertinib, manufactured by biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, reduced the five-year risk of death by 51% in lung cancer patients, according to a study published Sunday, June 4, in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Thirty years ago, there was nothing we could do for these patients. Now we have this potent drug. Fifty per cent is a big deal in any disease, but certainly in a disease like lung cancer, which has typically been very resistant to therapies,” said Dr Roy Herbst, the deputy director of Yale Cancer Center and lead author of the study as quoted by the Guardian.

You may like to read

What does the Study say?

The study was the result of a trial of 682 patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of the two main types of primary lung cancer. All patients also had a mutation in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene, which encodes a protein on the cell surface. EGFR mutations can increase the cancer’s ability to grow and spread, which increases patients’ risk of cancer recurrence after treatment.

Trending Now

An EGFR mutation is more common in women than men, and in people who have never smoked or have been light smokers.

As per the study’s findings, more people diagnosed with lung cancer must be tested for the EGFR mutation

The pill proves to be “practice-changing” and should become the “standard of care” for the quarter of lung cancer patients worldwide with the EGFR mutation, Herbst said.

After five years, 88 per cent of patients who took the daily pill after the removal of their tumour were still alive, compared with 78 per cent of patients treated with a placebo, the report said.

Lung Cancer Pill: Experts Breakdown the New Finding

“Gone are the days when we used to call cancer a terminal disease. With the development of targeted therapy, we are able to cure most of the cancers in an effective way. Osimertinib is targeted therapy drugs which is used in EGFR-positive lung cancer patients. It showed its effectiveness in Metastatic Lung Cancer till date. The clinical trial Adaura showed adjuvant treatment with osimertinib which can help in improving survival outcomes in EGFR-positive surgically operable lung cancer. This is definitively a major improvement in the management of Surgically Operable cancer especially in a country like India as the mutation is much more common in Indian patients,” said Dr. K. C. Goutham, Consultant- Medical Oncology, Virinchi Karkinos Cancer Center, Hyderabad exclusively to india.com.

How Will it Actually Impact Cancer Patients?

Speaking exclusively with india.com, Dr Swapnil Mehta – Pulmonologist, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said, ” if this study’s findings hold true in further trials and regulatory processes, it could have a transformative impact on lung cancer treatment strategies. By significantly reducing the risk of death, this pill could potentially extend the lives of countless individuals affected by this aggressive form of cancer.”

Of course, it is crucial to approach these findings with cautious optimism, as further research and validation are needed to confirm the pill’s effectiveness and ensure its safety. Rigorous testing and regulatory approvals are essential steps in bringing this potential treatment option to the market.

Lung cancer has long been a formidable adversary, with its high mortality rates and limited treatment options. However, this new development brings a ray of hope to patients and healthcare professionals alike. The pill, which is still in the experimental phase, represents a significant advancement in the fight against this deadly disease.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES