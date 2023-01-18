Home

Health

Lung Health: 5 Warning Signs of Respiratory Health You Should NOT Ignore

Lung Health: 5 Warning Signs of Respiratory Health You Should NOT Ignore

Lung Health: It is important to be aware of the early signs of lung disease to receive treatment before the symptoms worsen or possibly become life-threatening.

Lung Health: 5 Warning Signs of Respiratory Health You Should NOT Ignore

Lung Health: Did you know that your lungs age over time just like your heart, joints, and other components of your body? Breathing may become more challenging as they lose strength and become less flexible. We frequently have the propensity to put off taking care of our health issues until they develop into major diseases. The obvious happens when it comes to a lung illness. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “The moderate symptoms indicating an underlying health condition pertaining to the lungs get barely noticed with, in turn, aggravates the situation severely.” The nutritionist further shares five warning signs of lung health you should not ignore.

5 WARNING SIGNS OF LUNG HEALTH YOU SHOULD NOT IGNORE

Chest Pain: A lot of people associate with chest pain. Unexplained chest pain that lasts for a month or more — especially if it gets worse when you breathe in or cough is also a warning sign. Chronic Mucus: Mucus, also called sputum or phlegm is produced by airways as a defence against infections or irritants. If your mucus production has lasted a month or longer, this could indicate lung disease. Sudden Weight Loss: If there’s a drastic drop in your weight without any diet or workout regime to base it on, it might be a signal your body is sending to show a tumour is growing inside you. Change in Breathing: If you’re facing shortness of breath or getting winded very easily, it might be a sign of lung disease. A tumour in the lung or fluid build-up from carcinoma blocks air passage, causing shortness of breath. Persistent Cough/Cough With Blood: A cough that you have had for eight weeks or longer accompanied by blood considered chronic and an important early symptom that tells something with your respiratory system

Keep an eye out for all of these indications in both yourself and your family and friends.