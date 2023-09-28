Home

Lung Health: 6 Homemade Concoctions to Boost Respiratory System Naturally

Keeping the lung healthy is extremely especially in this growing pollution. However, one can try these few homemade drinks to cleans lungs naturally.

A cough here, a breathing issue there- our lungs are losing their efficacy over time due to the increasing pollution that we live in. The longevity of lungs has decreased over the years majorly because of a sedentary lifestyle and pollution. There is no surprise when an infant or a child is reported to have developed lung problems right from a tender age.

Therefore it is imperative to cleanse and detoxify the lungs to increase the capacity for better breathing. Diet plays a cardinal role in boosting lung health. What we eat what we drink, when and how – everything can determine the health of our body. Hence, in a bid to add some refreshing yet healthy drinks, here are homemade concoctions to clean lungs naturally.

6 HOMEMADE DRINKS TO BOOST LUNG HEALTH

Mulethi Tea: It is usually made during winter, hoevere, multhi or liquorice helps to boost lung health. It is a good home remedy for cold, cough and fever as well. Turmeric Ginger Tea: Turmeric, since ages, is known to have medicinal properties. Ginger is another spice that upholds several health benefits and is good for detoxifying the body. Tumeric and ginger when mixed, provide a good combination of anti-inflmmatory, and anti-oxidants that enhance lung immunity. It also is a good drink to detox lungs at home. Carrot Juice: These orange fruits are known to have multiple health benefits especially for the eyes. However, a sugar-free original carrot juice made at home can prove beneficial for the lungs. It has beta-carotene that be converted into vitamin A which is considered an important nutrient for the lungs. It may help to lower the risk of developing respiratory infections. Honey and Lemon Water: Warm or lukewarm water in general is very effective in detoxifying the body. Making a concoction of honey and lemon makes the drink a better choice to fight the free radicals that may attack the lungs. It has anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that can help to keep the lungs healthy and functioning. Beetroot, Carrot and Apple Smoothie: Vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients that help to boost immunity, enhance organs and help to detoxify the system as well. Apple=betteroot+carrot is a rich nutrient-dense concoction that is extremely fiberous. It can help to cleanse the lungs and enhance respiratory system of the body. Peppermint Tea: This is one of the best homemade drinks to boost lung health. Extremely easy to make, peppermint tea is rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammation that protects the lungs from pathogens. Also, peppermint has menthol that is said to work as a decongestant, helps to shrink swollen membranes in the nose and makes it a little better to breathe. It is good for decongesting the mucus in the lungs too.

