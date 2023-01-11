Home

Lungs Health: Early Warning Signs of Lung Diseases That You Should Not IGNORE

Knowing the early signs of lung disease can help us seek treatment before the condition deteriorates or even becomes life threatening.

It’s possible for lung disease symptoms to emerge slowly and discreetly at first. People frequently think their symptoms are a sign of becoming older or being unfit. Many people modify their daily activities to accommodate or decrease their symptoms rather than seeking help. By being aware of the early signs of lung disease, you can receive treatment before it becomes worse or becomes life-threatening. A troublesome cough or a light wheeze may go unnoticed throughout our busy days, but it is important to pay attention to even the smallest symptoms. Breathing issues should be regularly examined because they may be the first signs of lung disorders including COPD, asthma, or lung cancer.

Early Warning Signs of Lung Diseases:

Chronic cough: A cough that has persisted for at least eight weeks is said to as chronic. This crucial early symptom alerts you to a problem with your respiratory system. Breathlessness: Shortness of breath that persists after exercise, or that you experience with little to no effort, is not typical. Another red flag is laboured or difficult breathing, which is the sensation that it is difficult to breathe in and out. Chronic mucus production: The airways create mucus, also known as sputum or phlegm, to protect themselves from irritants or diseases. Mucus production that has lasted a month or more may be a sign of lung illness. Wheezing: Noisy breathing or wheezing are symptoms of an uncommon obstruction or narrowing of the airways in your lungs. Chest Discomfort: Undiagnosed chest discomfort that lasts for a month or more, especially if it gets worse when you cough or breathe in, is another red flag.

When you see any of the warning signs, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.