Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023: Symptoms, Risk Factors and Treatment to Know About This Health Condition
Lymphoma cancer affects the immune system of the body and makes it more vulnerable to infection. However, it can be manages when treated on time.
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. There are different types of cancers and one of them is called lymphoma. It is a cancer of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is basically an organ system that helps to combat infection and maintain a healthy body. Every year, September 15 is celebrated as Lymphoma Awareness Day to spread more information about this cancer. Lymphoma is a cancer of the infection-fighting cells or lymphocytes which are part of the lymphatic system, which makes and stores cells in lymph nodes. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer effecting lymph nodes.
There are two types of lymphoma -Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma/
LYMPHOMA AWARENESS DAY: RISK FACTORS, SYMPTOMS AND TREATMENT
- Immune system deficiency: Immune status seems to be the driving factor in the majority of the lymphomas. Most of the conditions which weaken the immune system predispose to the development of lymphoma.
- HIV/AIDS Autoimmune diseases like Inflammatory bowel disease, Sjogren’s syndrome Congenital Immunodeficiency disorders like severe combined immunodeficiency disorder
- Increasing age: Males are affected more commonly than women.
- Exposure to high radiation doses, like radiation therapy, causes late secondary cancers in few.
- Infections : Chronic stimulation of lymphoid tissue by various infections increases the risk of lymphoma.
- Environmental pollution: Few of the chemical pollutants- Pesticides and herbicides, fertilisers – have been associated with increased risk:
- The main signs and symptoms of lymphomas are painless swelling of lymph nodes in the neck axillary and inguinal area over a short period of time. These lymph nodes can be felt under the skin often in the neck, groin, armpit or stomach.Lymph node biopsy and immunohistochemistry is required to diagnose the exact type of lymphoma where as whole-body
- Lymph nodes deeper in the body can also become swollen and cause symptoms like cough or abdominal pain if they are enlarged in the chest or abdomen.
- Unexplained fever
- Weight loss
- Tiredness
- Abnormal sweating especially at night and itching.
- Having a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits
- Restrict animal fats that may reduce the risk of developing lymphoma.
- Being physically active
- Maintain a healthy BMI
