Lymphoma Awareness Day 2023: Symptoms, Risk Factors and Treatment to Know About This Health Condition

Lymphoma cancer affects the immune system of the body and makes it more vulnerable to infection. However, it can be manages when treated on time.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. There are different types of cancers and one of them is called lymphoma. It is a cancer of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is basically an organ system that helps to combat infection and maintain a healthy body. Every year, September 15 is celebrated as Lymphoma Awareness Day to spread more information about this cancer. Lymphoma is a cancer of the infection-fighting cells or lymphocytes which are part of the lymphatic system, which makes and stores cells in lymph nodes. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer effecting lymph nodes.

There are two types of lymphoma -Hodgkin lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma/

LYMPHOMA AWARENESS DAY: RISK FACTORS, SYMPTOMS AND TREATMENT

Risk factors

Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr. G. Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Director-Oncology Services, Consultant Medical Oncologist & Hemato Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, explained the risk factors that may lead to cancer. He elaborated that the exact cause of lymphoma is still not known, but different environmental, infectious and genetic factors have been identified which predispose to lymphoma.

Immune system deficiency: Immune status seems to be the driving factor in the majority of the lymphomas. Most of the conditions which weaken the immune system predispose to the development of lymphoma.

Immune status seems to be the driving factor in the majority of the lymphomas. Most of the conditions which weaken the immune system predispose to the development of lymphoma. HIV/AIDS Autoimmune diseases like Inflammatory bowel disease, Sjogren’s syndrome Congenital Immunodeficiency disorders like severe combined immunodeficiency disorder

Autoimmune diseases like Inflammatory bowel disease, Sjogren’s syndrome Congenital Immunodeficiency disorders like severe combined immunodeficiency disorder Increasing age: Males are affected more commonly than women.

Males are affected more commonly than women. Exposure to high radiation doses, like radiation therapy, causes late secondary cancers in few.

Infections : Chronic stimulation of lymphoid tissue by various infections increases the risk of lymphoma.

Chronic stimulation of lymphoid tissue by various infections increases the risk of lymphoma. Environmental pollution: Few of the chemical pollutants- Pesticides and herbicides, fertilisers – have been associated with increased risk:

Symptoms

The main signs and symptoms of lymphomas are painless swelling of lymph nodes in the neck axillary and inguinal area over a short period of time. These lymph nodes can be felt under the skin often in the neck, groin, armpit or stomach.Lymph node biopsy and immunohistochemistry is required to diagnose the exact type of lymphoma where as whole-body Lymph nodes deeper in the body can also become swollen and cause symptoms like cough or abdominal pain if they are enlarged in the chest or abdomen. Unexplained fever Weight loss Tiredness Abnormal sweating especially at night and itching.

These symptoms can also be caused by not lymphoma conditions, and need to be evaluated by doctor.

Prevention

Having a healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits

Restrict animal fats that may reduce the risk of developing lymphoma.

Being physically active

Maintain a healthy BMI

Treatment

Dr. Rayaz Ahmed, Director, Cancer Care, Oncology, Bone Marrow Transplant, Max Hospital, Gurgaon explained about the treatment of this blood cancer. Lymphoma is curable when treated. Lymphoma is diagnosed with a biopsy of the involved lymph node. PET scan helps in confirming the stage of lymphoma. Immunotherapy. Chemotherapy, targeted oral drugs, and radiation therapy are used to cure lymphomas. BMT and CAR-T cell therapy is required to cure invades of relapses more chemosensitive than Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a curable cancer and commonly affects the elderly, awareness about the disease and dispelling the myths about chemotherapy is the need of the hour.

