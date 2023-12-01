Home

Magnesium Deficiency: 5 Symptoms You Have Low Levels of This Nutrient

Magnesium deficiency is a rather a lesser-known health problem that is apparently becoming common. These days, every other nutrient deficiency seems a common place and it majorly is due to the extremely sedentary lifestyle we are living in. Lack of vitamins and minerals negatively impacts our body making us weak and prone to other health problems as well. Several vitamins and minerals are body requires. Vitamins A, B, C, D, zinc, and iron are some of the commonly talked about nutrients. But another important nutrient is Magnesium. Magnesium is one of the common minerals in the human body. The body needs magnesium for a wide range of processes, including muscle and nerve function and also helps the body use other nutrients, like vitamin D. From regulating blood flow to muscle functions, magnesium is another important requirement. Lack of it can lead to several health problems.

MAGNESIUM DEFICIENCY: 5 WARNING SIGNS

Lack of vitamins and minerals usually has overlapping sign and symptoms. However, these can be probably indications of low magnesium levels:

Constant Fatigue: One of the major first tell-tale sign for any nutrient deficiency is constant fatigue and weakness. Loss of appetite:If a body lacks any of the minerals, loss of appetite is a common sign. It helps in regulating glucose thus lack of it leads to deprivation of hunger appetite. Muscle Cramps: Muscle weakness is a common sign. It could be because of a loss of potassium levels caused by magnesium deficiency. This leads to muscle cramps and muscle spasms. Abnormal Heart Beats:If potassium levels significantly drop, it can affect your normal heart rate. So, if you feel like your heart is beating faster than usual, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency. Nausea: One may have frequent episodes of feeling lightheaded and dizyy. This can be a serious sign of concern and should get tested. Nystagmus, abnormal eye movements: Due to lack of magnesium, sometimes there can be uncontrolable eye twitching.

