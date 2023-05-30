Home

Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms: 6 Major Signs You Should Not Ignore

Magnesium is another important nutrient that our body requires than one may imagine.

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is essential for overall health and yes we all know that. But how well do we understand our body’s nutritional requirements? Some several vitamins and minerals are body requires. Vitamins A, B, C, D, zinc, and iron are some of the commonly talked about nutrients. But another important nutrient is Magnesium. Magnesium is one of the common minerals in the human body. The body needs magnesium for a wide range of processes, including muscle and nerve function and also helps the body use other nutrients, like vitamin D. From regulating blood flow to muscle functions, magnesium is another important requirement. Lack of it can lead to several health problems.

Here are a few tell-tale signs that may indicate a deficiency of magnesium

Fatigue and weakness – It is a common and one of the first tell-tale signs of magnesium appetite.

– It is a common and one of the first tell-tale signs of magnesium appetite. Loss of appetite – If a body lacks any of the minerals, loss of appetite is a common sign. It helps in regulating glucose thus lack of it leads to deprivation of hunger appetite.

If a body lacks any of the minerals, loss of appetite is a common sign. It helps in regulating glucose thus lack of it leads to deprivation of hunger appetite. Muscle cramps – Muscle weakness is a common sign. It could be because of a loss of potassium levels caused by magnesium deficiency. This leads to muscle cramps and muscle spasms.

– Muscle weakness is a common sign. It could be because of a loss of potassium levels caused by magnesium deficiency. This leads to muscle cramps and muscle spasms. Abnormal heart rhythms – If potassium levels significantly drop, it can affect your normal heart rate. So, if you feel like your heart is beating faster than usual, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency.

If potassium levels significantly drop, it can affect your normal heart rate. So, if you feel like your heart is beating faster than usual, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency. Nausea and vomiting – Lack of magnesium can make one feel light-headed and one may experience nausea quite often.

Lack of magnesium can make one feel light-headed and one may experience nausea quite often. Nystagmus, abnormal eye movements

To prevent magnesium deficiency, it is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet containing magnesium-rich foods such as:

Amaranth & Ragi

Legumes

Custard apple

Water chestnut

Nuts & Seeds

