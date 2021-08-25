It is easier to adulterate vegetables these days. The difference between real and fake blurs and you’re in a whirlpool of thoughts, trying to figure the authenticity. When it comes to fresh leafy, green vegetables, the task becomes more difficult. However, it is immensely important to find the right and the unadulterated vegetables as the adulterated vegetable are very unhealthy and leads to a lot of severe health issues.Also Read - Jaggery/Gur: How to Check Its Purity and Quality?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has now figured out a way to help us to identify malachite green adulteration in green vegetables. With these steps, we can now clearly identify and differentiate between adulterated vegetables and unadulterated vegetables.

What does Malachite Green Mean?

According to britannica.com, malachite green is also known as aniline green, benzaldehyde green or china green. They are essentially used for medication in a dilute solution for local antiseptic. The website mentions, “Malachite green is effective against fungi and gram-positive bacteria. In the fish-breeding industry, it has been used to control the fungus Saprolegnia, a water mold that kills the eggs and young fry.

Not just for the aquatic purpose, malachite green is also used in the production of chillies, peas and spinach. They use it to make the vegetables look lush, green and fresh.

Why is it Unhealthy?

National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that the dye’s toxicity increases with time, temperature and concentration. It also causes issues like carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, chromosomal fractures, teratogenicity and respiratory which are extremely toxic.

FSSAI posted on Twitter to create awareness among the masses and the ill effects of malachite green.

Check out the Twitter Post:



The video suggests a simple test to be conducted:

• In liquid paraffin, dip a piece of cotton.

• Test by rubbing or dabbing on a smaller portion of the ladyfinger.

• If the cotton does not turn green, the ladyfinger is unadulterated.

• However, if it turns green, the ladyfinger is adulterated.