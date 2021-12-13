Malaika Arora is known for her fit and healthy lifestyle. Malaika is a true blue fitness enthusiast and never misses a day to hit her yoga classes. She now even has her yoga studio in Mumbai. Malaika frequently posts her workout motivation series with different asanas and how they are beneficial for the body. These yoga asanas can be practised at home without any help of heavy equipment.Also Read - Yoga Asanas For Kids: 4 Yoga Asanas Kids Can Try at Home This Winter Season

Taking it to Instagram, Malaika uploaded a video where she performed three yoga asanas that can help in reducing fat near hip and waist. The caption reads," Namaste. Have you been meaning to get rid of the bulging stubborn fat around the hips? I heard you. This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek I am excited to share the asanas that will help you to lose those love handles."

The three asanas are naukasana or the boat pose, bhujangasana or cobra pose and prasarita padottanasana or the wide leg forward fold. Not just this, Malaika also shared the health benefits.

Naukasana

“The boat pose creates pressure on the abdominal muscles, strengthening your core and helping the body burn the unwanted fat around the hips,” writes Malaika.

Bhujangasana

Malaika says that bhujangasana will give your abdomen the much needed massage with the practice of this pose and see how it works wonders on helping you get rid of the annoying bulging love handles.

Prasarita Padottanasana

According to Malaika, this pose effectively focuses on burning fat around the arms, abdomen, thighs and hips. Regular practice of this asana will help you tone the body and reduce mental stress.

On the work front, Malaika is a judge of the reality dance show India’s Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.