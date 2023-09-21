Home

Health

Malaria Cases Rise in Mumbai: 5 Home Remedies to Prevent And Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Malaria Cases Rise in Mumbai: 5 Home Remedies to Prevent And Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

The BMC reported this week's increase in vector-borne illnesses in Mumbai. Avoiding mosquito bites and residing in an area that discourages mosquito breeding are two ways to prevent malaria.

Malaria Cases Rise in Mumbai: 5 Home Remedies to Prevent And Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Malaria Cases Rise in Mumbai: The number of instances of dengue and malaria infections in Mumbai from September 1–18 has doubled in the previous eight days, with 756 cases of malaria and 703 infections, respectively. Malaria is one of the most fatal and life-threatening infections in the world. The plasmodium parasite enters the bloodstream and then goes to the liver, where it develops and multiplies.

Trending Now

Malaria may be passed from an infected person to their unborn child through organ transplants from an infected person to a healthy person, blood transfusions, and the use of syringes that have already been used. Maintaining a clean environment and avoiding water logging are important for preventing malaria since these insects grow in stagnant water. In addition to that, there are several home treatments for malaria prevention that you should try.

You may like to read

5 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT MALARIA

Cinnamon: Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial qualities aid in treating malaria symptoms. In boiling water, add cinnamon and black pepper powder. Honey can be added to it to improve the flavour. Once or twice a day is plenty. Turmeric: The powerful spice turmeric has incredible anti-oxidant and anti-microbial effects. Turmeric aids in eliminating toxic substances that accumulate in the body as a result of plasmodium infection. The malaria parasite can be killed by turmeric as well. Malaria frequently causes muscular and joint discomfort, which is helped by anti-inflammatory qualities. Orange Juice: It can be consumed between meals if you have malaria. Orange juice’s vitamin C supports increased immunity. Orange juice can also be beneficial in lowering fever. If you have malaria, you are still allowed to consume 2 to 3 glasses of fresh orange juice. Apple Cider Vinegar: Malaria-related fever can be reduced with the use of apple cider vinegar. Mix water and apple cider vinegar, then soak a towel in it. For ten minutes, place it on your forehead. Tulsi: In Ayurvedic medicine, tulsi is frequently used to lessen the signs and severity of malaria. The active component of tulsi, eugenol, has healing effects that aid in the eradication of bacterial illnesses. Holy basil can be used to enhance health by being combined with pepper powder.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES