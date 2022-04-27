Malaria is a protozoal disease that causes a high-grade fever and is spread through female Anopheline mosquito bites. The parasite is spread by mosquitos from one infected person to another. After that, the parasites enter the bloodstream and infect red blood cells. Fever, chills, headache, nausea, and vomiting are the most common symptoms of malaria.Also Read - 8 Water-Rich Fruits to Keep You Hydrated in Summers

Although there is no specific diet for malaria, good nutrition is essential for recovery. A healthy diet should focus on boosting the patient’s immune system while avoiding harming the liver, kidneys, or digestive system. The patient should be urged to eat regularly and in little amounts to assist him/her tolerate the food. Also Read - 7 Golden Rules for a Quick and Healthy Weight Loss

We asked consulting nutritionist and dietitian Asma Alam about what should one eat and avoid during malaria. Also Read - 6 Side Effects of Ajwain Seeds You Must Read

Consume a Variety of Nutritious Foods:

The body’s calorie and nutritional requirements increase when a patient has a malarial fever. The BMR, or Body Metabolic Rate, is a measurement of how quickly your body burns calories. In addition, the demand to increase calorie intake is influenced by body temperature changes.

Control your fat consumption:

Fat consumption should be kept to a minimum. Dairy fats, such as cream, fats in milk products, butter, etc. aid digestion because they include medium-chain triglycerides (MCT). Excessive fat in preparing or eating fried foods worsens nausea and impairs digestion, resulting in diarrhoea.

Nuts and seeds:

When you have malaria, you should increase your intake of phytonutrients that assist to combat the antioxidative stress generated by the infection. Nuts and seeds are packed with phytonutrients, healthy fats, and proteins. When you’re hungry between meals and don’t know what to eat during malaria, nuts and seeds are always the greatest options because processed foods are out of reach at this time.

Fluid intake:

Fluids such as glucose water, fresh fruit juices, coconut water, a sorbet made with lemon, salt, sugar, and water, and electoral water should all be included. If you’re going to consume water, make sure it’s been boiled or sterilized. Take in fluids in every way you can: milkshakes, fruit and vegetable juices, rice water, pulse water, stews, soups, and so on. Drink at least 3 to 3.5 litres of water per day. Fluids will aid in the removal of toxins from the body via urine and stools, allowing you to recover faster. When you have malaria, another wonder drink you may include in your diet is ajwain water. As a carminative (flatulence-relieving property resembling a medication), ajwain helps to maintain your digestive tract healthily by reducing bloating and gas.

Avoid:

Green leafy vegetables, fruits with thick skin, and whole-grain cereals should all be avoided. Stay away from high-fat foods like fries, chips, pastries, anything with a lot of cheese in it, maida-based foods, and so on. Limit your intake of spicy and/or hot foods. It will cause unneeded stomach issues and heartburn.

Sauces and pickles should not be included in a malaria patient’s diet at any time. Coffee, tea, cocoa, cola, and other caffeinated beverages should be avoided.

It is necessary to work on vitamin loss by drinking electrolytes. Soups, stews, and fruit juices, as well as dal water, coconut water, and other beverages, are all beneficial. Foods high in vitamin C and A, such as papaya, beets, and other citrus fruits, as well as vitamin B complex, are essential for a malaria sufferer.