Male menopause (andropause) is seen due to low levels of testosterone due to hormonal changes in men as they age. In women, menopause causes a complete end to ovulation over a relatively shorter period of time. In men, the decreased testosterone levels and hormone production happens slowly and gradually. So, once a man is 30 or above, there is a slow decline in testosterone around 1% each passing year. This means that the testes will not completely stop producing testosterone. Also, due to ageing, chronic ailments like diabetes, HTN, there are certain changes in the function of the testes when one becomes 45 to 50 years old. Once a man is above 70, he may experience around a 50% decline in testosterone levels. Moreover, obesity, type 2 diabetes, hormonal disorders, liver or kidney disease, and infections may also lead to andropause earlier than usual.

CAUSES

Low testosterone production, age, and too much production of the hormone known as SHBG (Sex Hormone Binding Globulin) can invite andropause.

SYMPTOMS

High percentage of body fat, erectile dysfunction, decreased libido (low sex drive), lack of sleep, thinning of the skin, dry skin, depression, low energy, hot flashes, muscle mass reduction, inability to concentrate, and too much sweating or Hyperhidrosis. Some men can also suffer from severe complications such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular problems.

DIAGNOSIS

It is diagnosed with the help of a urologist or a male fertility expert (Andrologist), via physical examination and symptoms. It is advised not to delay further treatment after the diagnosis.

TREATMENT

Skin patches are helpful. People who wear a testosterone patch will be able to receive the hormone through the skin. Testosterone Gel can be applied directly to the skin, that is on the arms, and must be washed from hands after every use to avoid transferring to others. Capsules can be twice daily after meals but men suffering from other serious health conditions such as heart disease must abstain from using these capsules. Moreover, lifestyle changes like exercise, good nutrition, and stress reduction also help to manage the symptoms of andropause. Medication or testosterone replacement therapy can also be recommended for some men. You need to follow the guidelines given by the doctor only. Do not self-medicate as it can be risky.

(With inputs from Dr. Pavan Devendra Bendale, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Pune)