Man Fractures Penis During Sex: A love-making session turned into a nightmare for a 50-year-old man in Indonesia when he suffered an extremely rare penile fracture while having sex, which otherwise is regarded as one of the most pleasurable and soothing activities in the world. The unnamed man was diagnosed with an "eggplant deformity," which is a rare condition that typically happens when an erect penis experiences blunt trauma during sex, like slipping out of a partner's vagina and bending against their genitals.

The doctors who diagnosed the man detailed the events leading up to the mishap and how they treated him for a full recovery. The case was published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, reported Insider.

The patient felt a crack while having intercourse with his partner. He immediately rushed to the nearby hospital after he realized that he lost his erection and found blood in his private part.

When doctors examined the man’s penis, they found a hematoma, or blood clot, that ran from its tip to his scrotum and a ruptured urethra, which, if left untreated, can block urine flow.

After surgery, they tested the man’s penis by giving him an ‘artificial erection.’ Since he didn’t have any complications, like fluid leakage or a curved penis, the doctors sent him to rest at the hospital for five days. During this time, and for the next 21 days at home, doctors told the man to pee through a catheter they inserted into his urethra.

This incident has raised an alarm in society, especially among youngsters and to answer all the queries related to the issue. Dr Vikas Agarwal of Aakash Healthcare and Dr Anup Gulati of Fortis Escorts Hospital took up the unanswered questions.

What is eggplant deformity?

According to Dr Agarwal, “Due to Hematoma, when penile fracture occurs, the bleeding gets accumulated near the penis and the scrotum which leads to eggplant deformity where the penis begins to look like an eggplant.”

Meanwhile, Dr Gulati says, “Eggplant deformity is the swelling of the penis which is due to forceful bending of an erect penis, leading to the breakage of corpora cavernosa and hence causing fracture of the penis. The penis becomes black in colour due to hematoma and it is swollen in the middle, hence it’s named eggplant deformity.

What are the precautions to avoid penile fracture?

“Not to have sex very rigorously and especially on top of women position,” says Dr Agarwal.

Also, Dr Gulati advises “avoid forceful bending of the erect penis during intimacy.”

What percentage of people suffer from this rare disease? (in the context of India)

According to Dr Gulati, “Fracture of the penis is not very common, and we see 3 to 4 cases a year. Patients give a weird type of concocted history on interrogation.”

“Very rare, occurs in young couples,” says Dr Agarwal. However, he says there are around “200 cases per year, though many go unreported.”

(With agency inputs)