Mango Benefits: Summer is synonymous with mangoes. Mango has the most versatile flavour, the king of fruit has made many fans across the globe. The bright yellow fruit is sumptuous, pulpy and amazing. Mango is also rich in several nutrients including Vitamin C, vitamin A and minerals like copper, potassium, and magnesium.

The undisputed 'king' of the fruit kingdom, pack a host of health benefits too! Here are some more reasons to have mangoes this summer.

Helps in Digestion : Mangoes are loaded with fibre, that prevents constipation and maintains the health of the digestive system. Mangoes contain enzymes that aid the breakdown and digestion of protein, and also fibre, which keeps the digestive tract working efficiently. Green mangoes contain more amount of a certain fibre which helps in lowering the risks of heart diseases in people.

A strong gut : Mango pulp contains prebiotic dietary fibre, which helps feed good bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut is important for a healthy state. Hence, eating mangoes can prevent leaky gut-related health issues such as IBS, asthma, slow metabolism, food intolerances and allergies.

Immunity Booster : Mangoes protect you from many diseases. The fruit contains high concentrations of vitamin A and C as well as carotenes. It improves the immune system of the body and helps you avoid many ailments. Mangoes keep us away not only from common cough and flu but also prevent various other diseases by keeping our immunity high. Vitamin C rich fruits give us beautiful skin as well.

Good for the eyes: Mangoes are rich in vitamin A and a single cup of sliced mango provides 25 per cent of daily intake of vitamin A, which prevents night blindness, fights dry eyes and improves eye health.

Mangoes are rich in vitamin A and a single cup of sliced mango provides 25 per cent of daily intake of vitamin A, which prevents night blindness, fights dry eyes and improves eye health. Promotes weight loss: The phytochemicals in the mango skin act as natural fat busters. The mango flesh is filled with dietary fibres. Fibres induce a feeling of satiety. Hence, when eaten in moderation, mangoes can help you tuck your tummy in.

Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI, shares busts some myths around the fruit. Myths busted about mangoes-

Myth 1– Mangoes are high sugar fruit and hence, is not suitable for people with diabetes and those who are trying to lose weight.

Mangoes are sweet, we all know that. But saying that it’s a strict no for diabetics and weight loss is not true. Having mangoes can help you lose weight as well. Mangoes have a moderate Glycemic Index ranging from 40-60, making the average to be around 50, which is okay. Foods with glycemic Indexes lower than 55 are considered low glycemic index fruits. So, when eaten in moderation, it will not harm a diabetic person. In fact, mangoes contain a compound, which is an important antioxidant known as Mangiferin. This compound helps in regulating blood sugar levels by lowering them down slightly.

Myth 2– Mangoes cause heat and can give boils or acne to the face.

Mangoes are a heat specific food, that’s true, but there is a proper way of consuming them. Mangoes should be dipped in water for hours, before consumption. This is done to wash away all the anti-nutrition that the mangoes may contain, before consuming.

Loaded with nutrition and taste, this ripened pulpy fruit is all-in-all a dessert in itself. Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms shares drinks and dessert you can make out of mangoes at home!

Mango Kesari or Halwa – The season calls for something special, and if one can blend fruits into delicious recipes, then why not? The simple recipe of halwa with mango mixture can add up to the sweet flavour. It’s an easy recipe to try at home when you’re craving something sweet and fruity!

• Time for Lassi – Last but not least, Mango lassi not just makes a tasty drink but also has major health benefits. The mixture of mango and yoghurt is healthy for your gut, helps in digestion and keeps your stomach cool. With minimal effort, mango lassi is a must-have summer drink!

