Diabetes has engulfed millions of people. Living a simple life with diabetes is no less than a challenge. At the same time, it is also very important to understand the diet of patients having diabetes. However, emphasis is laid on the consumption of those food items which are helpful in reducing the blood sugar level of the body. One such ingredient or recipe for diabetes is Mango Leaves. Mango is renowned as the "King of Fruits," a popular summer fruit with a spectrum of uses in Indian cuisine. Mangoes, both raw and ripe, are used in a variety of meals, including main courses, sides, and especially sauces such chutneys and pickles. However, do you know that mango leaves show great effect in diabetes management and reduces sugar level?

Diabetes Diet: Benefits of including mango leaves

When mango leaves are new they are reddish or purplish in color, but as they age, they turn dark green with a pale underside. These leaves are high in flavonoids and phenol and have strong antioxidant properties. They can be taken as a powder or as a decoction. Mango leaves are boiled in water to make the former. The fragile mango leaves are fried and eaten raw in Southeast Asia. They also have antimicrobial characteristics, and the leaves can be used for a variety of therapeutic purposes.

Mango leaves have the ability to boost insulin synthesis and glucose distribution. They can assist to keep blood sugar levels in check. Pectin, vitamin C, and fiber are abundant in mango leaves. They are good for both diabetes and cholesterol when taken together.

To use mango leaves for diabetes, you must follow a fairly simple procedure.

Boil 10-15 mango leaves in water until they are soft.

Allow the leaves to cool overnight after they have been fully boiled.

Strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

If you drink this mixture every morning for a few months, your may have magical effects on your blood sugar levels

It is also good to chew mango leaves on an empty stomach in the morning. However, raw leaves should be eaten sparingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.