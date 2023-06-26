Home

Mango Side Effects: 4 Mistakes to Avoid While Eating The King of Fruits

As much as we adore this wonderful fruit, eating too many mangoes may be bad for your health if you don't do it right.

Mango Side Effects: Every year, people eagerly anticipate the arrival of this in-season fruit at the grocery store to enjoy mango. In the summer, mango is used in a variety of dishes including shakes, desserts, and smoothies. Each kind of mango, grown in diverse regions of the nation, has a unique flavour all its own. They are not only delicious, but they also contain antioxidants, vital vitamins, and minerals that hydrate the body and guard it from illness during the hot months.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says, “Seasonal fruits are for everyone, and yes that includes mango even if you have diabetes. But what’s important when you eat fruits that have the potential to raise your blood sugars is the QUANTITY.” The expert reveals that there’s no one way to eat fruits and shares common mistakes to avoid while eating the king of fruit.

4 COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID WHILE EATING MANGOES

Avoid Juices & Shakes: Please have it as it is and avoid juices, and shakes because the added sugar and dairy will cause a spike in your insulin levels Don’t Take it in Morning: Don’t have it first thing in the morning because it will keep you feeling hungry throughout the day. Pair it With Nuts: Best to pair it with nuts and have it as a mid-morning or evening snack, so blood sugars don’t rise Restricted Quantity: No more than 100g in a day. Because even though it’s a low glycemic load and moderate glycemic index fruit what we fail to consider is people who already have a compromised glucose tolerance by which I mean if you have insulin resistance or if you are diabetic then the way any sort of carbs not just mango, will react differently in your body. Because what no one’s telling you is glycemic index increases if you have more than 100-120g in one day which can trigger a quick rise and drop in your insulin levels.

Mango’s strong antioxidant content has several positive effects on your health. Mango consumption may boost digestion, lower the risk of heart disease, and boost immunity. Mango overindulgence, however, might result in allergies and diarrhoea. So, use moderation and, if you are hypersensitive to mangoes, steer clear of them.

