Mango Side Effects: How to Prevent Stomach Infections After Having Too Many Mango Bites?

Alphonso, Totapari to Langra, India has one of the largest variety of mangoes. With Summer on the go, it is important to understand what happens when we eat too many mangoes.

A Summer without mangoes is not a Summer done right. The king of fruits comes in all colours in the season when spring sets the tone for the rest of the summer. From weight loss, the right time to have it, and side effects to benefits, google si filled with many more such questions. Yes, there are certain ways to consume it, eating too many mangoes can be harmful to your stomach.

Totapari, Sidhura, Kangra, Alphonso are some of the most common varieties consumed in India. Just not the taste but it is good for health too as it is a good source of vitamins, fibers, minerals and antioxidants as well.

Stomach Infection Due to Mangoes

Excess of anything is bad. Similarly, eating too many mango bites can lead to gastronomical infections, runny nose, sneezing allergy etc. Not just this, but it may also lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Carbs make a major portion of mangoes. Diarrhoea is a common problem that can be induced due to excess eating of mangoes accompanied by stomach pain etc.

How to Prevent This Mango-Induced Infection

It is recommended to soak mangoes in water for at least 2 hours. It helps to lower the pesticide content it has. Eat it as a snack: Indulge in a cup of mango as a healthy snack. Mangoes are a great snack as they are rich in dietary fibre. Mango can also serve as an energy Incase there are signs of sickness after eating mangoes, immediately stop consuming it and consult a doctor Don’t eat with or after a meal: Many Indians eat mangoes in the form of aam ras or just slices with lunch or dinner. Eating with a meal can make you consume more calories. Control your portions: Mangoes are full of micronutrients & fibre, you can safely eat them even on a diet, provided you eat them in small portions and don’t go bingeing on them. Nothing is good when you do it in excess. Consuming mangoes in excess or just limiting your diet to mangoes will not have any positive effects.

Note: This is general information and is no substitute to professional advice. It is always better to take advise from a professional in case of doubts.

