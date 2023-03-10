Home

Matcha Tea: What is This New Exotic Tea in Town? 7 Health Benefits of Including it in Your Diet

There is a new trend in terms of beverages. A different kind of tea is now getting popular with its several benefits and more.

Matcha Tea: What is This New Exotic Tea in Town? 7 Health Benefits of Including it in Your Diet (Image: Freepik)

Matcha Tea: Have your heard about the new type of tea in town? Have you spotted aesthetically coloured tea cup on Insta feed exalting about its plethora of benefits? If yes, then that is the one. The one that is in vogue. Matcha Tea. It is a type of green tea made from powdered leaves. This tea is packed with several benefits. It is cultivated from plants called the Camellia Sinensis and is grown with regimented process. This tea is not just a regular green tea. It has a unique flavour due to its labor-intensive harvesting process. It has earthly flavour and blends well with variety of milks too.

Rich in Antioxidants

Antioxidants remove bad molecules from the body, and decrease oxidative stress. Matcha, and green teas in general, are high in substances that act as antioxidants, including catechins. “Tea also contains flavonoids, compounds reported to have antioxidant properties having many beneficial effects,” points out a study in Food Research International. It further stated that, “Tea flavonoids reduce inflammation, have antimicrobial effects and prevent tooth decay.”

Might Prevent Cancer

Several research have described Matcha to have potential of anti-cancer properties.

However, there is no specific research that has guaranteed Matcha tea to prevent cancer but might have a potential to do so.

Improved Brain Function

Match has also proven to enhance functioning of the brain. According to Healthline.com, some studies have shown that Matcha consumption may potentially aid in enhanced memory, fast reaction, increased attention etc.

Weight Loss

The National Institute for Health states that green tea “increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, reduces lipogenesis and fat absorption,” and has a “possible modest effect on body weight.” Also the fact the it is bundled with antioxidants, it stimulates weight loss.

Secret To Your Glowing Skin

Matcha has good amount of catechins, compound that improve skin ton, texture and collagen level. According to Food Research International Study, “Green tea constituents may be useful topically for promoting skin regeneration, wound healing or treatment of certain epithelial conditions such as aphthous ulcers, psoriasis, rosacea and actinic keratosis,”. Therefore, the Matcha powder that is used in the tea is good por both interior and exterior health.

Boost Your Energy With A Matcha!

Due to significant caffeine, and a major potentially energy-boosting polyphenol called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), Matcha helps boost energy.

Apart from these, Matcha tea is said to aid little in heart health too.

Would you like to try a cup Matcha over a cup of joe?

