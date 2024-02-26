Home

Health

Measles Outbreak 2024: 5 Easy Home Precautions to Protect Yourself From Contagious Virus

Measles Outbreak 2024: 5 Easy Home Precautions to Protect Yourself From Contagious Virus

In this article, we have shared few at-home tips to safeguard yourself and your family from contracting measles. Read below!

Measles Outbreak 2024: 5 Easy Home Precautions to Protect Yourself From Contagious Virus

The recent outbreak of suspected measles in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, has implemented authorities to raise awareness about this contagious virus. Some people think of measles as a little rash and fever that clears up in a few days, but this infection can cause serious complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age.

Trending Now

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people around him or her will also become infected if they are not protected. So, to stay safe from its spread, one must take precautions not just while travelling but at home as well. Here are a few at-home precautions to safeguard yourself and your family from measles.

You may like to read

Practice Good Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing, sneezing, using the restroom, or being in public places. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Avoid Close Contact With Sick Individuals: Measles spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick, and if you or someone in your household is sick, try to limit contact with others.

Boost Your Immunity: Maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and managing stress. A strong immunity can help your body fight off infections more effectively.

Ensure Up-to-Date Vaccinations: The most effective way to prevent measles is by getting vaccinated. Make sure you and your family members are up-to-date with the measles doses to stay safe from the contagious spread of infection.

Cover Your Mouth And Nose: When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands immediately afterward.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.